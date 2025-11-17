Who Is Deepti Bhatnagar? Meet Dharmendra's Daughter-In-Law Who Left Films To Become A Travel Vlogger

As Dharmendra's family prepares to celebrate the legendary actor's 90th birthday, attention is turning not only to his illustrious film lineage but also to one of its quieter, unexpectedly influential members - Deepti Bhatnagar.

Once an actor, Deepti eventually stepped away from the screen to forge a new identity as a travel show pioneer and digital creator.

Early Life And Modelling Success

Born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Deepti Bhatnagar did not initially set out to become an actor. After moving to Mumbai, she tried her hand at running a handicrafts business before fate steered her towards modelling.

She quickly found herself in the spotlight, winning the Miss India pageant at just 18 and landing several major advertising campaigns. Her rapid success changed her life within months.

Recalling her early days in Mumbai, she told Hindustan Times in 2022, "When I came first to Mumbai at the age of 22, I opened my first bank account with State Bank of India, Juhu, and vowed that by the end of the month, I'd have a lakh in my account. Modelling was easy money, so I succeeded."

Her ambitions were clear from the beginning. "When I came to Mumbai, I wanted to buy my dream house in 11 months. And, I did! In Juhu, and that too, from Madhuri Dixit," she added.

A Hesitant Entry Into Acting

Despite being in the glamorous world of modelling, Deepti remained unsure about embracing a full-fledged acting career. Still, the industry came calling quickly. She made her debut with Sanjay Gupta's Ram Shastra (1995), followed by notable roles in the Telugu musical romance Pelli Sandadi (1996) and the Tamil film Dharma Chakkaram (1997). She even starred in the 1997 Hollywood spy thriller Inferno.

In 1999, she appeared in Mann, starring Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala, and in 1998 she took on the lead role of a police officer in the TV show Yeh Hai Raaz.

Yet, Deepti has often said she was never comfortable with acting. She famously dropped out of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa after Shah Rukh Khan personally trained her for the role of Anna.

She admitted, "I ran away from the screen test." The part eventually went to Suchitra Krishnamoorthy.

Her hesitation also extended to some high-profile introductions. After doing a commercial with Sunny Deol, she was asked to meet Dharmendra, something she avoided at the time. "I was too scared... Who knew I would end up getting married into that family," she recalled.

Becoming A Part Of Dharmendra's Extended Family

Deepti joined the Deol clan through her marriage to Randeep Arya, son of Dharmendra's cousin Veerendra, a popular Punjabi actor from the 1980s.

"Randeep and I did the Fair and Lovely commercial, in which he played my husband. We got engaged the same year. Then, I moved in with him. After eight years, I asked him, 'Shaadi karoge ab?'" she shared.

They have two sons, Shubh and Shiv.

Reinventing Herself As A Travel Show Host

In 2001, Deepti and her husband launched their own production house. Soon after, they created two breakthrough travel programmes for Star Plus, Yatra and Musafir Hoon Yaaron.

These shows became wildly popular for their immersive storytelling and the way they blended spiritual journeys with global exploration. Musafir Hoon Yaaron took her to nearly 90 countries, often with her children accompanying her on the shoots.

Reflecting on this phase of her life, Deepti told Travel + Leisure India, "I've travelled the world with my family and gave birth to both my children while hosting Musafir Hoon Yaaron. Both my sons travelled with me, and exploring the world with them is my biggest blessing."

Her work effectively laid the foundation for Indian travel television, long before social-media creators took over the genre.

Today, Deepti continues her journey as a travel vlogger and YouTuber, sharing content from destinations around the world. Her videos focus on culture, family travel, luxury experiences, and hidden gems.

