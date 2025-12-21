Karan Johar Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Has OCD, But Only About Jeans: "He Will Judge You"

The friendship between Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan dates back decades, and it's still going strong. Karan has often said in interviews that SRK is like his elder brother, but in a recent appearance for The Manyavar Shaadi Show, he spilt a few beans.

Karan was speaking with Anisha Jain, fashion stylist, Komal Pandey, fashion influencer, and Kajol Paswwan, luxury bridal makeup artist. In the last segment, he revealed that Shah Rukh Khan has OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder), but only about jeans.

Shah Rukh Khan Is Particular About The Fitting Of Jeans

Speaking about the quirk that SRK has for jeans, Karan Johar revealed, "He has OCD about the fit of the jeans. He can judge you if you wear badly fitted jeans. He will think you are a bad person."

"He is that crazy.. Jeans ko dekhkar he can... so everytime I go to Mannat, I say I am not wearing jeans, he will give me that eye and ask 'Kaha se mili ye jeans?' and I know, I am like 'Oh God!'," he remembered.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director narrated an incident from the past when he first met SRK on the set of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

He shared, "The irony is unka (SRK) jo jeans ka safar hai wo mere saath as an AD start hua tha. Kyunki mai assistant tha Dilwale par and Shah Rukh se pehli baar [His journey with jeans started when I was an AD. Because I was an assistant on the set of Dilwale, I met SRK for the first time]...I walked in, I was in charge of doing his clothes, and maine unko kaha ki I know aap Wrangler pehente ho lekin ap please Levi's peheno becuase it fits better. Apka pura body type better lagega [I told him that you wear Wrangler, but you must try Levi's because it will fit better. It will make your body look better]."

"He looked at me, thinking, 'Kaun pagal aa gya hai? Kaha se aya hai? Why is he giving me this advice?' [Who is that mad person, where did he come from, and why was he giving me this advice?] That time, you had to buy Levi's from a smuggler... Tha he nhi 94 ki baat kar raha hoon mai [Levi's did not come to India in 1994]," he added.

Levi's arrived in India in 1994, but its shops were limited. Hence, Karan Johar witnessed difficulty in getting his hands on a pair of Levi's jeans.

"Mai laya hu, apka body type acha hoga, fit hoga, mai bahaut technical details bata raha tha.. He was like, ' Ek min, Adi (Aditya Chopra) ko bulaoge?' When Adi came, he asked him, 'Kaun hai ye? Ye kyun bol rha hai mujhe jeans ki fit size, and everything?' [I have brought this pair of jeans for you, your body would look better, and it will fit better. I was sharing all the technical details. SRK said, 'Can you please Adi for a min?' When Adi came, he asked him, 'Who is this guy? Why is he talking to me about the jeans fit, size, and everything?']" he shared, laughing.

Karan remembered that Aditya Chopra told SRK, "Yeh South Bombay se aaya hai... inn logon ko pata hota hai [He is from South Bombay, these people know it]."

Karan added, "I brought Levi's into his life at that time, and now he has developed such a strong opinion on denim. I used to do his clothes."

Karan Johar also shared that Aditya, Uday Chopra, and he got the black leather Harley Davidson jacket for 350 Pounds in 1994. He added, "Look at the impact," and added, "Red shirt was from Fashion Street in London."

The iconic look of SRK in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was meticulously created, and Karan and Uday used to sleep with SRK's outfit by their sides because Adi told them, "If you lose one thing, get ready to go back home."

Now we know how much effort went into creating Shah Rukh's iconic look in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan On New York Times Most Stylish People 2025 List Thanks To His Met Gala Moment