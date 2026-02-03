How The First Luxury Hotel In Delhi Played A Role In The Partition Of India

Long before New Delhi became a city of diplomatic enclaves, long before five-star hotels dotted the capital, there was The Imperial.

Built at a time when India was still under British rule, the hotel did far more than introduce luxury hospitality to Delhi. It became an unlikely but crucial backdrop to conversations that would eventually lead to Independence and Partition of India.

A Hotel Imagined Alongside A New Capital

The story of The Imperial is inseparable from the story of New Delhi itself.

In the early 20th century, the British Empire decided to shift India's capital from Calcutta to Delhi, envisioning a grand imperial city that reflected power, permanence and authority.

Architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker laid out wide boulevards, imposing buildings and ceremonial avenues. Within this setting, there was the need for a hotel that could host visiting royalty, administrators and elites.

The Imperial postcard in the 1950s. Photo: The Imperial

That role was fulfilled when The Imperial opened in 1936, becoming Delhi's first luxury hotel.

Built by Sardar Bahadur Ranjit Singh, a 'Sandhu Jat jagirdar' whose father, Rai Bahadur Narain Singh, had organised the grand 1911 Delhi Durbar.

It was designed by FB Blomfield, the structure blended Victorian sensibilities with Art Deco influences and colonial restraint. Spread across eight acres on what was then Queensway, now Janpath, the hotel was flanked by towering palm trees and guarded by bronze lions, symbolising authority and grandeur.

It was inaugurated by Lord Willingdon, the Viceroy of India at the time. The name, insignia and even the lion emblem were chosen by Lady Willingdon, embedding 'imperial' symbolism into the hotel's identity from the very beginning.

At a time when travel itself was a privilege, The Imperial offered rooms for around Rs 20 per night, a significant amount in the 1930s, but one that positioned the hotel firmly as an elite address. It quickly became the social heart of the new capital, hosting dinners, balls and political gatherings that mirrored the shifting currents of the time.

Where Politics Moved In

By the 1940s, India was inching closer to independence, and New Delhi had become the epicentre of political negotiations. While legislative buildings and official residences carried out formal proceedings, informal and behind-the-scenes discussions often unfolded in places that offered privacy, neutrality and comfort.

The Imperial was one such space.

As documented by historians and culture writers, the hotel became a meeting ground for Indian nationalist leaders, British officials and diplomats.

Figures such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Lord Mountbatten are known to have frequented the hotel during this period. Its lounges, verandahs and dining rooms offered an atmosphere conducive to conversation, removed from the rigid protocols of government offices.

According to media reports, the most critical discussions around Independence and the impending Partition took place within the hotel's walls.

Inside the hotel, meals were served, guests checked in and out, and diplomacy continued. Photo: 'Doorman'/The Imperial Delhi

Press briefings involving Nehru and Jinnah were held here, and the hotel staff are said to have preserved the very table where these interactions occurred, recognising its historical significance.

While the final decisions were taken elsewhere, The Imperial functioned as a liminal space where ideas were floated, alliances tested and differences sharpened.

1947 And The Weight Of Silence

As Independence arrived on August 15, 1947, it brought with it celebration and catastrophe in equal measure. Delhi witnessed an influx of refugees, violence and upheaval as the realities of Partition unfolded. Amid this chaos, The Imperial remained standing, while the city outside changed irrevocably.

The contrast was stark. Inside the hotel, meals were served, guests checked in and out, and diplomacy continued. Outside, one of the largest mass migrations in human history was underway. This juxtaposition has led many historians to describe The Imperial as a 'silent witness' to the human cost of political decisions made behind these closed doors.

Post-Indepence Era

In the post-Independence era, The Imperial underwent a subtle but important transformation. Once a symbol of British authority, it gradually became an institution woven into the fabric of independent India. Members of the Nehru family reportedly maintained a permanent suite, reinforcing the hotel's continued association with political power, albeit under a new national identity.

When Kate Winslet visited India, including a stop in Delhi, around May 1998, she stayed at the Imperial Hotel. Photo: The Imperial

Over the following decades, the hotel hosted heads of state, foreign dignitaries and diplomats. At one point, as many as 13 embassies operated from within its premises, further cementing its role as a diplomatic hub in the capital.

Unlike many colonial-era structures that faded or were repurposed, The Imperial retained its relevance, adapting to new realities while preserving its historic core.

Restoration And Reinvention

From the 1990s onwards, The Imperial underwent extensive restoration, focusing on reclaiming its original character while upgrading facilities for contemporary luxury travellers.

Today, it is often described as a living museum, housing a priceless collection of over 5,000 original artworks from the 17th and 18th centuries across common areas, floors and accommodations. It has around 235 rooms and suites, mixing old‑world English‑style decor with Art Deco touches.

The Imperial has a priceless collection of original artworks and artefacts. Photo: The Imperial

Walking through its corridors is akin to moving through a curated archive. The artwork spans the Company School period, the Raj era and early modern India, offering guests an immersive historical experience rather than a purely aesthetic one.

The hotel now features fine-dining restaurants, heritage bars, landscaped gardens and a luxury spa, the tea lounge, the Royal Ballroom, all carefully designed to coexist with its architectural legacy rather than overshadow it.

Who Owns The Hotel Now

The hotel has been associated with the Akoi family (descendants of SBS Ranjit Singh) since its inception. Now, following a 16-year-long legal dispute and a 2024 settlement, the ownership and trademark are split between Hardev Singh Akoi (50%) and the children of his late brother, Jasdev Singh Akoi, namely Raidev Singh Akoi (25%) and Gobind Singh Akoi (25%). The historic 1931-built heritage hotel is managed by the Akoi Saab family.

Luxury In The Present Day

From its early days of Rs 20 a night, The Imperial has come a long way. Today, it is firmly positioned at the top end of Delhi's hospitality market.

Room rates vary depending on season and category, but heritage rooms and suites often start from Rs 35,000-Rs 45,000 with premium prices running into Rs 60,000-Rs 1,00,000 per night, with some listings showing packages or special-category rooms well above that.

Despite competition from newer luxury hotels, The Imperial retains a loyal clientele drawn to its discretion, central location and historical gravitas. It is widely regarded as a preferred address for politicians, diplomats, business leaders and film personalities visiting the capital. While individual celebrity stays are rarely officially confirmed, the hotel's reputation as a Bollywood and high-profile favourite for actors like Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Sahid Kapoor, etc, is well established.

Now, nine decades after it first opened its doors, The Imperial remains one of Delhi's most recognisable landmarks.

