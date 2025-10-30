Ahead Of His 60th Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Secret Behind Looking Younger Every Year: "<i>Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji</i>"

Shah Rukh Khan has long been admired not just for his charisma and acting prowess, but also for his seemingly ageless appearance. During a recent #AskSRK session on X, a fan playfully asked, "#AskSRK Why do you look younger every year? Is this black magic or skincare sorcery?"

In his trademark witty style, the superstar replied, "Actually honest truth...Dil toh bachcha hai ji that's why. And a lot of it is....in the eye of the beholder thing."

In another moment during his #AskSRK session, a fan asked, "#AskSRK why You are So Handsome?"

True to his confident and humorous nature, Shah Rukh Khan replied, "I think age suits me.....sexy at sixty!!! Superb at seventy....Enticing at eighty and so forth."

Shah Rukh Khan's Disciplined Diet

Beyond humour, Shah Rukh Khan has always maintained a disciplined approach to health and wellness.

In an old interview with RJ Devanggana, he opened up about his diet and lifestyle choices that help him stay fit and radiant.

"I eat two meals a day: lunch and dinner. I eat nothing apart from these two meals. Mujhe pakwan pasand nahi (I don't like fancy foods). I eat sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli, and sometimes a little bit of dal. This is all I have been eating repeatedly on a daily basis for several years," he said.

Despite his disciplined eating habits, Shah Rukh knows when to relax the rules.

He revealed that he never refuses a meal offered with love. "I have whatever they graciously serve - whether it's biryani, roti, parathas, food cooked with ghee, or a glass of lassi. I don't restrict myself when it comes to sharing a meal with others," he added.

Shah Rukh Khan's secret to looking young seems to be a balance of inner joy and outer discipline. He will also be celebrating his 60th birthday on November 2.

