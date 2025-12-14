Inside Lionel Messi's Rs 136 Crore Private Jet: From Family Initials On Steps To Jersey Number On Tail

Football icon Lionel Messi arrived in Kolkata on December 13, 2025, and kicked off his GOAT India Tour 2025. People waited in lines just to catch a glimpse of the legendary Argentine footballer.

VIDEO | West Bengal: Argentine footballer Lionel Messi arrived at Kolkata Airport accompanied by Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul.



Amid tight security and a sea of fans, what caught our eyes was Messi's million-dollar private jet. The one-of-a-kind, luxurious, and high-end jet is not only an expensive asset owned by the footballer, but it is also customised according to him.

Inside Lionel Messi's Private Gulfstream V (GV) Jet

According to a Money Control report, the sports legend bought this plane in 2018, and the customisations reflect his personal touch.

Even if you are not a sportsperson, you know that Lionel Messi's jersey number is 10, and it is branded on the tail of his private jet. Not only that, the steps of the plane have the initials of his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and three kids - Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

According to Private Jet Charters via Vida Jets, a company that helps business persons and celebrities fly worldwide in luxury, shared that the interiors are customised to ensure the utmost comfort, rest, and focus for the footballer between matches.

Inside the private jet, there are 14 reclining seats, a kitchen, two bathrooms, and modern amenities to cater to the needs of the family and Lionel's team.

Cost Of Lionel Messi's Private Gulfstream V (GV) Jet

A report in Marca, a Spanish newspaper, suggests Lionel Messi purchased the Gulfstream V private jet for $15 million (Rs 135.8 crore). You will be surprised to know that this is not the first private jet that the footballer owns.

Lionel's private jet can fly at 51,000 ft, which means it can avoid air traffic and can travel between New York and Tokyo or London and Singapore, without layovers.

He previously was a proud owner of an Embraer Legacy 650. Its cost is estimated at $35 million (Rs 317 crore).

Interestingly, the Gulfstream V is an upgraded version of the Gulfstream IV, and it was launched in 1997, marking Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation's venture into the ultra-long-range jet segment. It developed 193 units before the Gulfstream G550, an evolved model, was launched.

