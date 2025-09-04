After Dubai E-Visa Hassle, Shenaz Treasury Flies To Argentina For Messi's Last Match, Asks Him To Meet Her

Actress and travel vlogger Shenaz Treasury is soaking in the spirit of Buenos Aires, Argentina, just days after a stressful e-visa experience at Dubai airport almost prevented her from boarding her flight. The 44-year-old, known for her passion for travel and adventure, has now turned her focus to exploring the South American nation and ticking a big dream off her bucket list.

Shenaz Treasury's Travel Diaries

Shenaz's first update from Argentina was all about football. She revealed that she will finally be watching Lionel Messi play live, something she has long dreamt of. Sharing her excitement, she wrote, "It's been on my bucketlist, to watch Messi play and it's supposed to be his last match. So 2025 is the year! Tomorrow I will see you live from the stadium".

The Ishq Vishk actor also posted a video of herself mingling with locals in a park. She laughed, chatted, and expressed her joy at how friendly and kind the people in Buenos Aires have been towards her.

Continuing her Argentina diaries, Shenaz shared glimpses of her leisurely walks around the city. From stopping to talk to strangers to enjoying the everyday rhythm of Buenos Aires, her videos capture the essence of spontaneous travel.

Shenaz also travelled to Abu Dhabi, where she had an encounter with the tallest man in the UAE, standing at 7.5 feet. "I've always been into tall men, but never in my life did I think I'd meet someone THIS tall! Meeting him in Abu Dhabi was such an unforgettable experience," she captioned the post.

About Messi's Last Match

Lionel Messi played his likely last home match for Argentina on September 4, 2025, in a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. This match is considered very special and emotional because it is expected to be Messi's final competitive game on home soil in World Cup qualifying, as he himself described it as his "last qualifier".

The Dubai Airport E-Visa Drama

Shenaz's Argentina trip wasn't without hurdles. On her way from Dubai, she faced a tense situation when authorities stopped her from boarding because she did not carry a printed copy of her e-visa.

A teary-eyed Shenaz shared in her Instagram Stories that she had to rush nearly a kilometre back to the lounge to print the visa, but the printer wasn't working. With the flight about to close, she eventually broke down before the staff relented and held the flight for her.

"They just wouldn't let me board with the e-visa... Until I started crying and made a scene, they finally held the flight and let me on," she explained.

Once on board, Shenaz documented her 23-hour travel itinerary. She flew from Mumbai to Dubai (3 hours), had a 2-hour layover, then embarked on a 14-hour flight to Rio de Janeiro. After a 2.5-hour refuelling stop where passengers remained on the plane, she finally boarded her last leg to Buenos Aires (3 hours). "Smiling again," she wrote, relieved after the stressful start.

