Shenaz Treasury Says Dubai Airport Didn't Let Her Board A Flight With E-Visa: "I Cried And Made A Scene..."

Travel vlogger and actress Shenaz Treasury recently encountered a distressing experience while travelling to Argentina from Dubai via Emirates. The 44-year-old shared a series of updates on her Instagram Stories, highlighting her e-visa ordeal at the Dubai airport.

In one of the videos, a teary-eyed Shenaz Treasury revealed that the authorities at the Dubai airport barred her from boarding the Argentina-bound flight since she did not have a printed e-visa. Although Indian nationals are provided electronic visas for Dubai, passengers are also required to carry a printout of the e-visa to show it to the immigration officer.

In the follow-up post, Shenaz Treasury narrated the entire story in detail. She explained, "They just wouldn't let me board with the e-visa. I had to run back to the lounge 1 km away to print it. The printer was not working. They were closing the flight. Until I started crying and made a scene, they finally held the flight and let me on."

The Ishq Vishk actor added, "So stressful. But I'm on the plane from Dubai now. 23 hours to Argentina. Excited! And glad I made it. Onwards and upwards! Lesson learnt - print your e-visa and it's best to have it printed in a passport."

Shenaz Treasury shares her Dubai flight mishap. Photo: Instagram/shenaztreasury

Next, Shenaz Treasury uploaded her in-flight itinerary for her 23-hour-long journey to Argentina. “I'm on the longest flight in the world. Mumbai to Dubai 3 hours, layover 2 hours, Dubai to Rio 14 hours, refuel in Rio 2.5 hours (stay on plane), and Rio to Buenos Aires 3 hours. Smiling again,” she wrote.

Shenaz Treasury on her Dubai trip. Photo: Instagram/shenaztreasury

On her UAE visit, Shenaz Treasury gave wings to her artistic spirit by exploring the mesmerising teamLab Phenomena. This art museum in the Saadiyat Cultural District is home to stunning and visually appealing installations, “inspired by the balance between nature, the manufactured world and the environment.”

“I thought I was just going to see art. Instead, I ended up losing my shoes, walking through a black hole, and multiplying into 20 Shenaz alligators. This isn't just an art gallery - it's an immersive digital art experience that swallows you whole,” captioned Shenaz Treasury.

Shenaz Treasury's travel experience is a lesson for all to know that you should be prepared for what's to come.