Who Was Anunay Sood, Dubai-Based Travel Influencer Who Died At 32?

Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood died at the age of 32. The news of his death was shared by his family through an Instagram post on Thursday morning.

Anunay Sood's sudden death has left a void in the travel community. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

The social media influencer's last Instagram post was from Las Vegas, the US.

Here's All You Need To Know About The Popular Content Creator

1. Anunay Sood was known for his travel vlogs that attracted a huge online audience. He had over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 3,84,000 subscribers on YouTube.

2. According to his official Instagram page, the 32-year-old had explored more than 30 countries across the globe, including destinations such as France, Italy, Greece, Japan and Hong Kong.

3. Anunay Sood was named among Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars for three consecutive years – 2022, 2023 and 2024. His Forbes profile described him as "a Dubai-based photographer who started his journey by sharing travel photos on Instagram".

4. Over the years, Anunay Sood collaborated with several tourism boards and major global brands such as Switzerland Tourism, Visit Saudi Arabia, the New Zealand Tourism Board, OPPO and Airtel.

5. Beyond his work as a travel creator, Anunay Sood also ran a marketing agency.

While sharing the news of Anunay Sood's death, his family requested privacy during this difficult time and urged people not to gather near their residence.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood's passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time.

"We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowds near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace," the statement read.

Anunay Sood's untimely death has left his followers and the global travel community in shock.

Also Read | Dubai-Based Travel Influencer Anunay Sood Dies At 32, Family Issues Statement