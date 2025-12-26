Salman Khan's Rs 2,900 Crore Net Worth: Mumbai Home, Panvel Farmhouse, Luxury Cars, Yacht

Salman Khan is turning 60 on December 27, and his fans can't keep calm. He debuted in Hindi films in 1988 with Biwi Ho To Aisi, and the rest is history. With a career spanning over three decades, Bhaijaan has delivered many hits and stellar performances, including Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun...? (1994), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Karan Arjun (1995), Judwa (1997), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2006), Dabangg (2010), Sultan (2016), and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

Over the years, Salman Khan has not only built a reputation as a prolific actor, but he worked hard to create a net worth of Rs 2,900, according to the Zoom September 2025 report. A house in Mumbai, multiple investments in real estate properties, a farmhouse, luxury cars, a yacht, and more. You name it, and Bhaijaan probably owns it. Here is a close look at his investments over the years.

Salman Khan's Rs 100 Crore Sea-Facing Mumbai Apartment

Ask a taxi driver in Mumbai about Salman Khan's residence, and they will gladly drive by the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. Offering a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea, the flat boasts a spacious balcony where Bhaijaan often comes out to greet his sea of fans.

Salman reportedly lives on the ground floor, while his father, Salim Khan, lives on the first floor. The actor is also emotionally attached to the property and has often shared pictures of his stunning home on his Instagram.

Salman Khan's Rs 80 Crore Panvel Farmhouse

The Panvel farmhouse, also called Arpita Farms, is a 150-acre property, which is currently valued at Rs 80 crore. A private gym, swimming pool, an animal shelter, acres of farms, and a luxurious lifestyle - can you ask for anything more? The Khan family often hosts big celebrations at the farmhouse, even Salman's birthday.

Salman Khan's Other Real Estate Properties

Apart from the Mumbai home and Panvel farmhouse, Salman Khan also reportedly owns two more properties in Mumbai, one on Carter Road and the other in Worli. He is also a proud owner of luxurious apartments in The Address Downtown and the Burj Pacific Towers, Dubai. The valuation of these properties is not public information.

Salman Khan's Luxury Cars

According to Times Drive, Salman Khan loves to drive luxury cars. His garage is quite a museum for petrolheads. He owns a Range Rover SC LWB 3.0, Toyota Land Cruiser LC 200, Nissan Patrol, Audi RS7, BMW X6, and Mercedes-Benz GL.

Salman Khan's Rs 3 Crore Yacht

When Salman Khan turned 50, he reportedly gifted himself a Rs 3 crore yacht. When he wants to escape the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, he sails away.

According to a GQ India report, Salman Khan charges Rs 100 to Rs 150 crore for a film. To this, add the earnings from Bigg Boss that he has been hosting for more than 15 years. Bhaijaan not only has a knack for identifying good scripts, but he is also a sound investor and businessman.

