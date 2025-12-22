Salman Khan Sets Fitness Goals While Counting Down To His 60th Birthday. See Pics

Salman Khan is counting down to a major milestone, and he is doing it in true Bhai style. With just six days to go before he turns 60 on December 27, the actor took to social media to remind everyone of his age - and more importantly, how effortlessly fit he still looks.

Salman Khan Flexes His Muscles In New Pics From Gym

In the photos shared on Instagram, Salman is seen hanging out in his gym, dressed in a black vest and blue shorts. He confidently flexes his massive arms and strong legs, showing off a clean-shaven look and a body that defies age.

Alongside the pictures, he cheekily wrote, "I wish I could look like this when I am 60! 6 days from now.."

The post was instantly flooded with admiration. Sangeeta Bijlani commented, "And you do and will forever." Ekta Kapoor wrote, "At 45 also u look good sir." Vindu Dara Singh added, "Looking good bro."

Fans were no less enthusiastic. One fan called him a "boom fitness icon," while another wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhai In Advance." A comment read, "Bhai. You are looking extremely handsome and fit. God bless you. Wishing you in advance for your big day ahead."

Another fan summed up the collective disbelief by writing, "Are yrr ye banda lagta hi nahi hai ki 60 years ka hai mashallah."

What's Next For Salman Khan?

Interestingly, Salman is not just celebrating his birthday year but also pushing himself professionally. Like Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who also turned 60 this year, Salman continues to take on ambitious projects. He will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, a much-anticipated film based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is described as one of the most physically demanding projects Salman has ever undertaken.

