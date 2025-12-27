Step Into Salman Khans Rs 100 Crore Sea-Facing Mumbai Home At Galaxy Apartments With A Bulletproof Balcony

Salman Khan turns 60 today, December 27. From box-office blockbusters to unforgettable characters, the superstar has remained a constant presence on the big screen. While his films and stardom are often in the spotlight, Salman's personal space has always drawn equal curiosity.

The superstar's home, located at Galaxy Apartment in Bandra West, is where he lives with his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan. The family has stayed in the building for years. On his special day, here is a closer look at the superstar's much-discussed home:

Salman Khan's Rs 100 Crore Mumbai Home At Galaxy Apartments

Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment building is valued at around Rs 100 crore, reported The Times of India. The superstar lives in a modest 1 BHK flat within the building. The home reflects Salman's comfort-first approach and his strong bond with his parents. Living in the same place for years has also helped him stay rooted and closely connected to his beginnings.

Bulletproof Balcony At Rs 100 Crore Mumbai Home At Galaxy Apartments

One feature of Salman Khan's home that has gained iconic status is his balcony. Over the years, Salman has made it a habit to greet fans from there during birthdays, Eid, and special moments. These appearances have created unforgettable memories for thousands of fans who wait patiently outside the building.

However, due to serious security threats linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the balcony has seen major changes, reported ET Now. What was once an open space has now been secured with bulletproof glass. This step ensures Salman's safety while allowing him to continue his tradition of acknowledging fans from a safe distance.

Security around the apartment has also been upgraded. CCTV cameras, armed guards, and a well-planned emergency exit route are now part of the setup.

Inside Salman Khan's Rs 100 Crore Mumbai Home At Galaxy Apartments

Inside the apartment, things remain calm and uncomplicated. The interiors reflect Salman Khan's easy-going nature. The decor is clean, minimal, and practical. Neutral colours, simple furniture, and a clutter-free space define the home.

The living room is where Salman Khan spends most of his time with his parents. It is a warm space meant for conversations and quiet moments. A home gym is another important part of the apartment.

Other Properties Owned By Salman Khan

This sprawling 150-acre farmhouse in Panvel is a countryside retreat, currently valued at Rs 80 crore. The property is surrounded by lush greenery and features horse stables, an organic farm, a swimming pool, gym facilities, and multiple guest houses. The farmhouse became Salman's safe haven during the COVID-19 lockdown, where he spent his time painting, farming, and being with his family, reported The Times of India.

Salman Khan reportedly acquired this lavish beachfront property on his 51st birthday. This five-bedroom house in Gorai includes a gym, a large swimming pool, a private theatre, and a dedicated bike arena. Valued at approximately Rs 100 crore, this sea-facing residence is where the actor often escapes for some quiet time.

Another Bandra property, the Triplex Apartment, features a swimming pool, a party hall, and spacious living areas spread across multiple floors, according to a report by The Times of India. Estimated to be worth around Rs 30 crore, this 4BHK flat serves as an alternate residence for family gatherings.

Salman also owns a super-luxurious property at The Address Downtown, near the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. This premium residence is where Salman stays for leisure or work and often hosts meetings with his Bollywood friends.

