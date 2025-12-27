Inside Salman Khan's Rs 80 Crore Panvel Farmhouse Where Bollywood Star Rang In His 60th Birthday: Private Gym, Pool

Salman Khan is 60 years old today, and the star celebrated his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse. Who attended the bash? The actor's parents, Salim and Salma Khan, Arpita Khan, Ayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Nirvaan Khan, and others were spotted.

But Bhaijaan's celebration cannot be just about family. His close friends, Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram, Genelia Deshmukh, MS Dhoni with wife, Sakshi, Tabu, Nikhil Dwivedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Huma Qureshi were also spotted at Arpita Farms.

While everyone is busy celebrating Salman's 60th, let's take a stroll along his Panvel farmhouse - the actor's Rs 80 crore escape pad, where he relaxes, turns into a farmer, and spends time with animals.

Salman Khan's Rs 80 Crore Panvel Farmhouse: Private Gym

Irrespective of where Salman Khan goes, he has to work out. Did you see his post a week before his birthday? Hence, the actor has a fully-equipped gym at his 150-acre farmhouse. Even when he is relaxing, he makes sure to keep up with his fitness regime by working on all the modern machinery.

Salman Khan's Rs 80 Crore Panvel Farmhouse: Swimming Pool

Did you know that Dabangg actor's farmhouse has a swimming pool? There is no farmhouse without one. It is no short of a resort, where the actor can enjoy some quiet time, away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. He once shared a picture from the pool.

Salman Khan's Rs 80 Crore Panvel Farmhouse: Lush Green Farms

Salman Khan is an actor, artist, biker, host, and producer. But did you know that he is also a farmer? If you followed his Instagram during the pandemic, you must have seen him sharing a glimpse into his farm life at Arpita Farms. He is often spotted in the fields sowing seeds, taking care of plants, and harvesting the crop.

Salman Khan's Rs 80 Crore Panvel Farmhouse: Animal Shelter

Salman's Panvel farmhouse is the best example of countryside living. Since the actor is an animal lover, Arpita Farms also has an animal shelter. The actor has shared images with horses a couple of times. According to reports, there are enclosures for dogs and private shelters for other animals.

Salman Khan's Rs 80 Crore Panvel Farmhouse: The Bungalow

Where does Salman and his family live at Panvel farmhouse? The 150-acre property not only has a gym, pool, and farms, but also a bungalow. Equipped with modern amenities and all the luxuries, the space exudes rustic charm.

