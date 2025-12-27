Story Behind Salman Khan's Iconic <i>Firoza</i> Bracelet That Costs Rs 80,000 And Protects Him Against Evil Eye

From Ready to Sikandar, Salman Khan is always spotted with his turquoise (or firoza) bracelet. He never takes it off, not even when he is travelling, hosting Bigg Boss, or making public appearances. Reportedly, he has taken it off while shooting for films like Dabangg, where the shiny bracelet didn't suit the personality of the character.

But there is an interesting story behind Salman Khan's iconic bracelet, and it is related to his father. Not to mention the hefty price tag associated with the silver wristlet that not only grabs eyeballs but also traps evil energies.

Salman Khan's Iconic Firoza Bracelet Costs Rs 80,000

The turquoise bracelet is Salman Khan's constant companion. Irrespective of where he goes or what he does, you can always spot him, even when he waves at his fans miles away from them.

According to a 2023 DNA report, the cost of the silver band with the turquoise stone is Rs 80,000. Its cost can soar up to Rs 1 lakh as well.

Why Salman Khan Never Takes Off His Firoza Bracelet

Salman Khan's firoza bracelet is one of his most prized possessions. People have hardly seen him taking it off his wrist. But why is Bhaijaan never spotted without it?

In an old interview, the Sultan actor shared that his father, Salim Khan, had the same bracelet, and he used to play with it as a kid. However, when he started working, Salim Khan gifted him a similar wristband.

"This stone is called firoza. Apparently, there are only two living stones - that's what they say. One is akik, and one is firoza - this is the turquoise (firoza)," he said in the video.

"What happens with this is that if there's any negativity coming onto you, first, this takes it, it gets veins in them, and then it cracks. This is my seventh stone," Salman further shared with a woman who asked him about the significance of the stone and the bracelet.

