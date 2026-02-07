Sonali Bendre Opens Up About Her Stage Four Cancer Diagnosis: "There Was Denial At First"

Sonali Bendre has always been vocal about her battle with cancer. Diagnosed with stage four metastatic cancer in 2018, the actress underwent treatment in New York and was declared cancer-free in 2021.

In a recent conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube channel, Sonali Bendre once again opened up about her journey. The actress recalled that when she first shared news of her treatment, talking about cancer publicly was not common.

Why Did Sonali Bendre Share Her Battle With Cancer

“It was not a conversation everybody was having,” she said. Cancer, in everyone's mind, was something that happened “to someone somewhere”, not to people around you.

The star chose to speak up early because she wanted control over the narrative. With a young child, parents at home, and the internet ready to speculate, Sonali wanted to avoid rumours and false information. “I wanted it to be my narrative,” she said. What followed surprised her.

The response to her post came from everywhere – cities, towns, villages. And while the love was overwhelming, one pattern stood out. Almost everyone spoke about knowing someone who had cancer. Or having gone through it themselves. “They were not talking about it,” Sonali Bendre said. Many shared stories of going through the illness alone, without telling friends or extended family. That realisation stayed with her.

For Sonali Bendre, speaking openly brought relief. Her family and support system rallied around her, and she felt lighter. “It was like a weight off me,” she said.

Sonalia Bendre Was In Denial

Despite being well-read and informed, cancer was not something Sonali considered when she first experienced symptoms. She said her condition was repeatedly brushed off as perimenopause or other issues. Nobody even said the word cancer. It was referred to indirectly, as “the disease” or “the dreaded C”. She admitted, “The fact that it could be cancer didn't cross our mind.”

Looking back, Sonali Bendre believes a simple test at the right time could have caught it earlier. “If I had caught it early, I wouldn't have to live with these side effects all my life,” she said, referring to the long-term impact of her treatment even seven years later.

One of Sonali's strongest points was about how people react to medical tests. She explained that getting tested should not be seen as unnecessary stress or money-making by doctors. Instead of complaining about being asked to do tests, she believes people should celebrate negative results. “You should celebrate the fact that it was negative,” she said.

This belief eventually led her and her husband, Goldie Behl, to consciously speak more about cancer and early detection. As she put it simply, “Early detection saves lives.”

Soha asked Sonali about the moment she was told she had stage four cancer. Did she understand what it meant? Sonali Bendre said she knew it was serious, but disbelief took over. She couldn't process how it could happen to her. “This happens to someone somewhere. Not here,” she remembered thinking. There was denial at first. But her husband was not in denial, the actress stated.

Sonali shared how Goldie Behl took charge immediately after the diagnosis. Within three days, they were out of the country. Tests were arranged. Treatment plans were in motion. At the time, his urgency upset her. She was angry. But today, the actress says she is only grateful. “I can only thank him for it and nothing else,” Sonali said.

Another major takeaway from the conversation was genetics. Sonali Bendre revealed that cancer had existed in her family, but no one spoke about it. Once she understood this, she traced relatives across countries and encouraged everyone to get tested.

The actress spoke about how doctors abroad immediately look at the community and genetic background to diagnose faster. In India, the lack of data slows this down. “Data is so important,” she said, adding that genetic testing can lead to more precise treatments instead of aggressive ones.

Sonali Bendre On Fitness: “Thin Does Not Mean Fit”

Sonali Bendre shared that she did not drink, smoke, or follow an unhealthy routine. But she also admitted that being thin does not automatically mean being fit. “I was thin, but I don't know if I was fit,” she said, adding that regular workouts were missing from her routine.

Her point was clear. Cancer is not always about habits. Sometimes, it is genetic. And that is why awareness within families matters.

