When Emraan Hashmi Recalled How His Son's Cancer Diagnosis "Flipped" His World: "He Passed Blood In His Urine"

Emraan Hashmi has been in the news with his latest release Taskaree doing well. An old interview has resurfaced where Emraan Hashmi had revisited one of the most painful moments of his life in 2014, when his son was diagnosed with cancer. He opened up about how it shifted his focus from career to fatherhood.

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Emraan Hashmi revealed, "The most difficult phase of my life was when my son fell ill in 2014. And I can't even express in words what that phase was. It went on for five years. My life changed in one afternoon. On 13th January, we went for brunch. We were eating pizza with my son. The first symptom appeared at that table. He passed blood in his urine."

He continued, "In the next three hours, we were in a doctor's clinic. The doctor said that your son has cancer. You have to get him operated on in O.T. the next day. And then you have to undergo chemotherapy. So my whole world flipped in a matter of 12 hours."

"You can say that there is a high point in your life. And it felt like I've got it now. I've got my grip on life. Then suddenly you get a kick in the face. It happens," said Emraan Hashmi.

On the work front, Emraan was recently seen in Netflix's Taskaree, in which he played the role of a customs officer.

When Emraan Hashmi Opened Up About His Son's Cancer On KBC 2019

Speaking to Amitabh Bachchan on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2019, Emraan Hashmi opened up about the difficult phase, "My son Ayaan's remission phase-during which the cancer might make a comeback-was a tough phase for us as we parents go through a lot of fear psychosis. The whole process is psychologically disturbing."

This then led to a five-year journey of hospital visits and treatments, and his son's recovery became Emraan Hashmi's top priority.

Emraan Hashmi had also co-authored a book with Bilal Siddiqi on his son's battle with cancer. It was titled The Kiss of Life: How a Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer.

Emraan's son Ayaan Hashmi was diagnosed with a rare cancer called Wilms' tumour (first-stage) at the age of three. He was declared cancer-free after a five-year battle.