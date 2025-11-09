Emraan Hashmi Shares His Skincare Secret While Promoting <i>Haq</i>: "I Wash My Face With Handwash"

"Akhaa Bollywood ek taraf or Emraan Hashmi ek taraf."

It was Raghav Juyal who said this in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, but a lot of Emraan Hashmi fans swear by it. In the long list of well-wishers and die-hard fans is Suparn Varma, director of Haq, a film inspired by the story of Shah Bano's case.

But Varma is not only a fan of Emraan's acting skills; he is obsessed with his skin. During a promotion interview with Radio Mirchi Plus, Emraan and Yami Gautam shared that Haq's director could not stop gushing over Emraan's skin.

Emraan Hashmi Spills The Beans On His Skincare Routine

"Suparn, mere jo director hain, I think roz mujhse Haq ki shooting par mujhse puchte the, 'Emraan, what do you do for your skin?' [Suparn, who is Haq's director, used to ask me every day during shooting," shared Hashmi during the interview.

To this, Emraan replied, "Mai kabhi kabhi wapas jakar makeup bhi nahin nikalta hu [I sometimes don't even remove the makeup], I just do under-eye makeup, and I am so bad with my skin. I have actually washed my face with handwash."

Haq's Director Is Obsessed With Emraan Hashmi's Skin

"I think, Suparn, jo humare director hain, wo obsessed hain Emraan ki skin se [Suparn, who is our director, he is obsessed with Emraan's skin]," shared Yami Gautam.

"His impression of you on him, 'My God! Yami, what skin he has. Look at his skin," the actor further added.

Emraan could not hold himself and said jokingly, "And here I thought I was a good actor."

The actors later shared that Suparn also inquired about Emraan's diet, workout plans, the variety of fish he eats, supplements he takes, and everything else that contributes to his naturally glowing skin.

This is surely going to contribute to a sudden spike in the sale of hand washes.

