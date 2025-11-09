Janhvi Kapoor Aces Monotone Makeup Look At Deeya Shroff-Mihir Wadhwani's Wedding

Janhvi Kapoor just proved she does not need a glam squad to steal the spotlight. The actress recently attended the wedding festivities of Deeya Shroff and Mihir Wadhwani. The diva turned heads with two completely different looks — both equally stunning. What made it even more impressive? She did her own makeup.

While uploading the pictures on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor proudly wrote, “Guys, I did my own makeup!” and gave a sweet shoutout to makeup artists Savleen Manchanda and Riviera Lynn for training her.

Janhavi Kapoor Monotone Makeup In Brown Hues

In her first look, the actress channelled a modern-day golden goddess. Her makeup was fresh, glowy and beautifully balanced. She went for a monotone palette that perfectly matched her outfit — soft bronze tones, warm gold lids and just the right amount of shimmer.

Janhvi's base looked natural yet radiant, with a subtle highlight that caught the light on her cheekbones, nose bridge and cupid's bow. The contour was gentle but noticeable. Her eyes were softly smoked out with brown and gold hues, finished with fluttery lashes and neatly shaped brows.

The real statement was her lip — an ombre nude blend with a slightly dark brown outline and lighter centre, giving that plump, pouty effect. For someone who did her own makeup, it looked incredibly professional. Janhvi Kapoor's hair for this look was sleek and straight, parted cleanly down the middle. The smooth finish added that effortless touch to her already radiant look.

The outfit itself was all about golden glamour. Janhvi wore a sequined lehenga that screamed modern edge. She paired it with a one-shoulder blouse that hugged her figure. The skirt featured sheer detailing around the waist with tiny crystal embellishments. The fabric flowed softly, giving the look a mix of structure and ease.

To keep the focus on the shimmer, the actress opted for long chandelier earrings that brushed her shoulders. A statement ring added extra bling to her look.

Janhvi Kapoor's Soft Glam Makeup At Deeya Shroff's Wedding

Her second look switched completely from glitz to grace. Here, Janhvi Kapoor embraced classic Indian beauty with a vintage-inspired saree look. Her makeup was soft, peachy and romantic. She went for a luminous base again, but this time added warmth with a rosy blush and a natural highlight. Her eyes had a hint of gold shimmer, softly lined for definition, with fluttery lashes that gave a dreamy finish. A small red bindi pulled the look together. Her lips were a soft peach-nude with a glossy finish.

For her hair, the diva chose loose, soft waves. The centre part and tucked-back sides gave it a classic feel, while the cascading waves added movement and charm.

Janhvi Kapoor's outfit was pure old-world elegance — a beige silk saree with intricate red and gold embroidery that looked rich and timeless. The heavy maroon blouse stood out with its ornate gold threadwork and traditional motifs. Every inch of the saree carried detailing that spoke of heritage craftsmanship.

The star styled the six-yard wonder with a traditional choker, statement earrings and a matching embroidered clutch. The accessories tied the outfit together without overpowering it.

From her golden shimmer moment to her royal saree glow-up, Janhvi Kapoor showed just how versatile her style can be.

Also Read | Actor Jannat Zubair Slams Beauty Apps, "They Change Your Lips And Your Eyes"