Fitness Coach Shares 3 Jumping Exercises To Lose 4-5 Kg Weight

Weight loss does not always need fancy gym machines or complicated workout plans. Many people struggle to stay consistent simply because workouts feel too long, too hard, or too confusing. The truth is, simple movements done the right way can bring real results. Especially for those who want to lose a few kilos, build stamina, and stay active without spending hours exercising.

That is exactly the idea behind an Instagram video shared by fitness coach Neha. In the clip, she talks about losing around 4 to 5 kilos by doing just three simple exercises. No equipment. No heavy weights. Just bodyweight movements. She keeps it realistic and beginner-friendly.

In the video, Neha performs three exercises – half jack with butt kicks, standing oblique crunches, and single-leg jumps with under-knee claps. The fitness suggests doing 30 repetitions of each movement for 3 sets. Wrapping it up, she motivates viewers by saying, “So start these 3 exercises from today.”

If you want to follow this routine, here is how you can do each exercise properly:

1. Half Jack With Butt Kicks

This move is a fun twist on regular jumping jacks. Start by standing straight with your feet together. Jump slightly and kick one heel towards your glutes. Switch legs with each jump. Keep your core tight and land softly.

2. Standing Oblique Crunches

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Place your hands behind your head or keep them near your ears. Lift your right knee up and crunch your right elbow down towards it by bending sideways. Return to the starting position and repeat on the other side. Keep the movement controlled.

3. Single-Leg Jumps With Under-Knee Claps

Stand on one leg and lift the other knee up in front of you. Jump slightly on the standing leg and clap your hands under the lifted knee. Land gently and repeat before switching legs.

This routine can be done anywhere and takes very little time. Just remember to warm up before starting and stretch once you are done.

Also Read | Struggling To Lose Belly Fat? Fitness Trainer Shares No Equipment Exercises To Shed Extra Kilos