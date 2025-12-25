Nutritionist Shares Weight Loss Diet Plan To Lose 30 Kg Without 'Surviving On Salads Or Suffering'

Losing weight is difficult, but you don't have to suffer throughout the journey. Many people think that to shed a few kilograms, they will have to survive on boring salad and boiled vegetables. However, nothing can be further from the truth.

Nupur Patil, a nutritionist, shared a diet plan on Instagram for everyone to drop a massive amount of 30 kg. The caption read, "Lost 30 kg without surviving on salads or suffering. These are the meals I would eat on repeat, again and again."

Breakfast

For breakfast, you can have a bowl of high-protein yoghurt. Not only will it be a healthy option, but also allow you to kickstart your day on a fresh and healthy note. Mix 200 g of thick yoghurt with 10 g of mixed seeds, a small fruit of your choice, and cinnamon or stevia for sweetness. One bowl offers 30 g of protein.

You can also have an egg and toast combo. Take two whole eggs and two egg whites to make an omelette or bhurji. Have it with a multigrain toast or veggies of your choice. This combination will give you 28 g of protein in one meal.

Lunch

According to the nutritionist, lunch should also be rich in protein. The first option that she suggested was a rice bowl, comprising 120 g grilled chicken or fish, a big bowl of salad with lemon juice drizzled on it, a cup of rice or millet, and homemade chutney. The meal will give you 40 g of protein and a blast of flavours.

The second option includes a plate with dal, sabzi, and roti. The plate should consist of a seasonal vegetable, a bowl of lentils, a chapati, and a lot of salad. From this combination, you will manage to consume 25 g of protein.

Dinner

Dinner is the last meal of the day, and it does not have to be boring. You don't have to starve yourself by just sipping soup. The expert suggested relishing 120 g paneer, chicken, or fish along with sauteed vegetables with a minimal amount of oil and spices.

If you like Indian food, you can alternate with a couple of eggs, grilled fish, or paneer bhurji served with vegetables and a small portion of carbs. Both meals are high in protein and will satisfy your hunger.

Dessert

But what do you do if you have a sweet tooth? Instead of overlooking your craving, you can bake yourself a protein mug cake, made with an egg white, a scoop of protein powder, water or milk, and cocoa. You can also make yourself a high-protein ice cream bowl with frozen banana, a splash of milk, and protein or whey powder.

Hence, the nutritionist proved that the weight loss diet does not have to be boring, repetitive, and deprived of taste. You can shed a few kilograms without starving or pushing your taste buds to go on a flavour strike.

Also Read | What Ananya Panday Had To Do To Get That Swimsuit Body For Tu Meri Main Tera