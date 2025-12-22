What Ananya Panday Had To Do To Get That Swimsuit Body For <i>Tu Meri Main Tera</i>

Ananya Panday is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. She was recently interviewed by Brut., where the actor spoke about body positivity, the workout routine she followed for the movie, and growing up under the constant scrutiny of social media.

Ananya Panday On Following A Strict Diet For Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Ananya Panday revealed that achieving a beach body is no joke, and hardly anyone has it naturally. She shared how hard she had to work to achieve the fit body that everybody is talking about since the teaser came out on November 26, 2025.

"When it comes to the film Tu Meri Main Tera, everyone's like, 'Oh, you look so fit,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, I worked for it. It's not like I am naturally like that,'" the actor revealed.

"I had to follow a very strict diet, and I was working out every single day," she added. However, the actor is also a little happy and relieved now that she does not have to "be a certain way for a role" because she is back to gorging on her favourite food.

Ananya Panday On "Changes" In The Body

The Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actor has always been vocal about body positivity and uses her influential position and social media to talk more about the subject.

During the interview, Ananya said, "I have always been very, very vocal about the fact that we have to have a very strong sense of self and be confident in whatever shape and size we are."

She added, "As a girl, you go through so many changes in your body. It's like every month, you have your period, and you feel bloated. There are so many different phases we go through, so I have always been open about it."

The actor further noted that when she has her period, she does not like to wear anything tight. "I'm just going to be in jeans and will try to be as chill as possible. I speak very honestly about how I'm feeling. I don't get into over-editing photos or touching them up," she added.

Ananya Panday On Being Insecure About Her Body

In January 2025, Ananya Panday said she was "insecure" about her body despite people telling her that she fits the mould of the ideal beauty standards.

The actor said, "I've heard that so much, but I am also very insecure about my body, and I have been since I was a kid. When I was in school, people would say, 'Oh, you're a hunchback; you have toothpick legs, chicken legs, and you're a flat-screen TV.'"

"The fact that I still remember exactly what people said and who said it 12 years later just shows how much words can stick," Ananya further noted.

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will hit theatres on December 25, 2025.

