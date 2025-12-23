Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday Share Their Relationship Red Flags

Every relationship, or rather every person, is judged on a scale with green and red at its two extremes. Today, when you talk about a crush or a potential partner with a friend, they hoist colourful flags - red, green, yellow, and beige - on them, depending on the scenario.

Ahead of the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on December 25, 2025, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan also opened up about what they call green flags in a relationship. In a conversation with Nikhil Taneja for Yuvaa, the actors got candid about what qualities they often look for in the person they are dating.

Kartik Aaryan's Green Flags In A Relationship

"I think friendship and mutual respect. And honesty is really important," said Kartik Aaryan. If you think about it, the actor just mentioned the three crucial pillars of a relationship. Whether you are a millennial, Gen Z, or boomer, you would want to share these qualities with your partner for the relationship to survive the ups and downs of life.

Kartik also added that these 3-4 basic qualities form the foundation and deepen any relationship. "When you see these green flags in a person, I think you should never let them go," he added.

Ananya Panday's Green Flags In A Relationship

After the audience applauded for Kartik, the ball was passed to Ananya Panday. "Everyone wants the same thing, like loyalty and honesty. Good sense of humour is very important," the Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actor said.

She explained that several things happen in life, but you have to laugh with the person that you are with. "I would also say someone who is very genuine, like I don't like people who change in front of other people. What you are, you should be like that with everyone," she shared.

Ananya's idea of a green flag is a genuine person on whom she can rely and tell everything. "One person for you that you have chosen in the world, like your person," she concluded.

Ananya Panday And Kartik Aaryan's Red Flags In A Relationship

Ananya and Kartik agreed that someone who lies is a red flag. They added that it did not need any elaboration. Why would you want to be with a person who lies to you? It was one of the reasons why Ross and Rachel (in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.) kept breaking up, almost every time they got together.

Ananya also added that a person who disrespects and can't support your dreams is also a walking red flag.

Elaborating on this, she said that a patriarchal society is such that people often say that a man has to be the provider, take care of the family (financially), and do a hundred other tasks. "I feel that's a lot of pressure on men also, to only be taking on that role, and a relationship has to be equal. You have to be happy for each other when they are succeeding or doing well," the actor said.

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan are gearing up for the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on Christmas.

Also Read | Ananya Panday's Beach Outfits In Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri To Inspire Your Holiday Looks