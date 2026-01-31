Are You Being Future-Faked By Your Partner? Relationship Experts Share Red Flags

It's not only the modern-day dating terms that are confusing, but relationships are also taxing. How do you identify that your potential partner is actually looking forward to spending their life with you or faking it? The term for this confusion is future-faking, and it is more common than you think.

Future-faking is a red flag in which a partner paints a rosy picture of how they are imagining a life with you, but their actions reveal a different story. They make exaggerated promises, use them to manipulate you, and when it comes to taking an action, they will be ready with an excuse.

Difference Between Future Planning And Future Faking

Before understanding why someone would fake a future with you, let's understand the difference between future planning and future-faking. Namrata Jain, a Mumbai-based psychotherapist and relationship expert, told NDTV, "Genuine future planning feels mutual, grounded, and realistic. Both partners talk about goals while staying honest about limitations, timelines, and effort. There's consistency between words and actions."

"Future-faking, on the other hand, sounds grand but lacks follow-through. One partner paints a rosy picture without real intention or capacity to build it. It feels exciting at first, but slowly you notice promises replacing progress," she added.

Future-faking sounds grand but lacks follow-through. One partner paints a rosy picture without real intention to build it. Photo: Freepik

Behavioural Red Flags Associated With Future Faking

Most of us often overlook red flags. They always exist, but to not come across as paranoid, we try hard to make things work out. However, if someone is future-faking, you know that there is no tomorrow with them.

Dr Chandni Tugnait, an MD (A.M) psychotherapist, relationship coach, founder and director, Gateway of Healing, shared a few red flags that can confirm whether your partner is future-faking or being serious.

Timelines stay unclear

Plans keep shifting

Promises appear during emotional moments, then quietly disappear

Getting defensive when asked for clarity

When you ask direct questions, you get reassurances instead of answers

"There's often inconsistency between what they say and what they do. They avoid concrete timelines, accountability, or practical conversations. Another red flag is when they lack clarity about their own life yet speak big about 'your' future," shared Namrata Jain.

Why Do People Future-Fake Consciously (Or Unconsciously)

After learning the red flags and suffering heartbreaks at the hands of people who future-fake, the primary question is why do they do it? Explaining the reason why some people lack actions and intentions, Dr Chandni Tugnait said, "Many people do it because they want the comfort of closeness without the pressure of follow-through. Some are afraid of loss. Some are unsure of themselves. Some mean what they say in the moment but avoid it later."

People who future-fake are not only confusing their partners but are also stuck in an infinite loop of their dark thoughts. It seems like they love the idea of a future in imagination but fear the reality and real responsibilities that come with it.

How long can you wait for your partner to be ready? Well! If someone is future-faking, the chances are they will never be ready. Namrata Jain noted, "Not time but patterns, tell you the truth. If promises keep shifting, excuses repeat, and you're made to wait indefinitely, that's your cue. It becomes unhealthy when you're emotionally invested while nothing actually moves forward."

A relationship should ideally progress instead of showing potential.

Many people future-fake because they want the comfort of closeness without the pressure of follow-through. Photo: Freepik

Emotional Impact Of Future-Faking

The result of future-faking is not only a relationship that is difficult to navigate, but also impacts the victim. Namarata Jain and Dr Chandni Tugnait agreed that it can leave the person at the receiving end anxious, confused, unsettled, and unsure of themselves.

They start holding onto words, start doubting expectations, and feel emotionally drained. The experts shared a way out,

Slow down

Watch actions, not words

Journal and talk to someone you trust

Reconnect with your needs

Ask direct questions

Believe patterns not the promises

You already know what is right for you. Trust your intuitions, and maybe let your love and care for your partner take a backseat.

