Finland Is Giving Away A Free Weeklong Trip To Teach Happiness. How To Apply

Finland, touted to be the happiest country in the world, according to World Population Review, is now on a mission to spread this happiness across the globe. Visit Finland, the official tourism and promotion website, is offering a 7‑day challenge to visit the country and "chill like a Finn".

"Find your state of happiness this June in Finnish Lakeland, the coolest lake region in the world. Finnish Lakeland is Europe's largest lake district - the ultimate summer escape for the world's happiest nation," reads an excerpt on the website.

This is the district where Finns slow down to recharge and reconnect with nature by the water. If you have visited Finland or if it's a destination on your bucket list, you would know how beautiful the country is.

"An increasing number of international tourists come to Finland searching for the secret to happiness, yet Lakeland is still an undiscovered gem for many," Heli Jimenez, senior director for international marketing at Business Finland, told EuroNews.

"It's the region Finns themselves return to when they want to relax truly, and the perfect destination for anyone looking to step away from the noise of everyday life," she added.

Visit Finland For Free For A Week

Visit Finland is inviting international tourists on a trip to explore the country in summer for a week. The transcript of the official video on the website reads,

"Finland is the happiest country in the world. We have four seasons, and we love them all. But the most dear to us is summer because that's when we have our summer holiday. Best time of the whole year.

When it starts, we pack and head to our lakeside cabins. There we'll find our state of happiness and our natural flow. We wake up or sleep late. Then we head out - out to hike, out to bike, out to see friends. Then we grill, and after sauna and lake, we chill. Then repeat.

Wake up, head out, grill some, swim some, then chill. Wake up, head out, chill. Do that for a couple of weeks, and you'll be okay for the next 11 months.

Trust us, we are the happiest country in the world. We know our s**t. We mean our summer, of course."

How To Apply For A Trip To Finnish Lakeland

The 7-Day Challenge in Lakeland starts in June, and anyone across the world can apply in two easy steps.

Step 1: Complete the social media challenge on Instagram or TikTok with your chosen pair. You have to shoot a video as a pair introducing yourselves and answering, "What do you imagine a Finnish summer holiday in Lakeland looking like?"

Step 2: Fill in the application form on our website so we know how to contact you if you're chosen. Make sure to link your social media post to the application form.

You can apply with your chosen pair - partner, parent, child, friend, neighbour, or whoever you like. The only eligibility criterion that must be fulfilled is that applicants must be 18 years or older. The last date for submitting the application is March 29, 2026, at 11:59 pm EEST (3:29 am IST).

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