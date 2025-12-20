On Board Santa Claus Express: Finland's Night Train Ride Through Winter Wonderland

Visiting Santa Claus's home is no longer a fantasy but a reality in Finland (Yes! You read that right). The winter wonderland you witnessed on television, especially in those animated movies and series, can now be a part of your itinerary.

Finland has a Santa Claus Express, night trains that run from Helsinki and Turku in the south to Rovaniemi, Kemijärvi, and Kolari in Finnish Lapland, which remains buried under snow from October to April or May. This train journey is one of a kind, not to mention luxurious.

Santa Claus Express Trains In Finland

The train ride is a journey a little short of 15 hours and leads you to a destination where the sun does not rise for weeks in winter and does not set for weeks in summer. Kemijarvi and Kolari are two destinations situated above the Polar Circle, in this case, the Arctic Circle.

One of the destinations where trains stop is Rovaniemi, which is considered the official home of Santa Claus. The final destination is Kemijarvi. Kolari is a little further North, along the Swedish border.

When you are in Rovaniemi, not only can you be mesmerised by the view of breathtaking Northern Lights, but you can also visit Santa Claus and his reindeer at the Santa Park.

How To Reserve A Seat Or Cabin On The Santa Claus Express Train In Finland

Riding a Santa Claus Express is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, which you can book quite easily. You can either call the Finnish Railways on their customer care number (+358 2319 2902) or visit any train station and pay EUR 1 (Rs 104.89) service fee to buy a ticket.

The ticket price depends on the kind of seat you book,

Seat: EUR 5 (Rs 524) - EUR 33 (Rs 3,461)

Double sleeper cabin: EUR 39 (Rs 4,090) - EUR 150 (Rs 15,732)

Deluxe double sleeper cabin with private bathroom: EUR 39 (Rs 4,090) - EUR 160 (Rs 16,781)

The official website of Eurail suggests booking in advance, especially during the winter season when the region experiences a high footfall of tourists. Early bookings can also help you save on reservation costs.

Travel influencer Dipti shared a glimpse of the train. Not only do you get to enjoy the ride in cosy cabins, but you can also visit the cafe on the wheels for 'hot meals and warm drinks'. The menu includes a children's menu, vegetarian options, salads, breakfast, sandwiches, hot and cold drinks, and alcoholic beverages. The dining car closes at 2:00 am and reopens at 4:00 am.

Imagine sitting on a window seat, looking at snow-covered towns pass by. Your winter trip cannot get better than this.

Also Read | On Kerala Trip, South Korean Star Lee Min-Ki Gorges On Dosa And Tries Yoga