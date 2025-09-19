Business Finland Tells NDTV "Need Foreign Workers For Ageing Society" Amid Tighter Permanent Residency Rules

Finland, consistently ranked as the world's happiest country, is turning its attention to a major demographic challenge - an ageing population. In an effort to maintain economic growth and innovation, the country is working to attract and retain skilled international talent.

"Finland needs international professionals due to our ageing society. The country is committed to being the best possible destination for international talent, including Indians," says Laura Lindeman, Senior Director and Head of Work at Business Finland, in an interview with NDTV.

Finland introduced the Talent Boost Programme in 2017 to make the country more appealing to foreign professionals, particularly those in technology and research.

"Efforts include making the residence permit process very efficient - taking about 10 days for specialists, who can also bring their families. Many small improvements together make Finland more attractive," Laura adds.

Despite the recent change in Finland's permanent residency requirements - increasing the years of valid continuous residence permit (A permit) from four to six years - Laura emphasises the country's ongoing commitment to welcoming foreign nationals through job creation in the tech and deep tech sectors.

Explaining the long-term goal of permanent residency, Laura states, "It is important that residence permit policies support our goal, with a fast track for specialists. It's not just about immigration; innovation and research policies also matter. The government aims to raise Research and Development (R&D) spending to 4% of GDP by 2030, increasing funding for companies and creating opportunities for specialists, including skilled Indian professionals."

Skilled professionals include tech experts, researchers, and specialists. Quantum technology and similar fields are gaining interest and funding, and those interested can explore opportunities at workinfinland.com.

For skilled professionals, especially in ICT, Finland offers a stable, equal society with a strong work-life balance. "We offer opportunities, not merely open borders, ensuring that both society and newcomers benefit," says Laura.

When asked about anti-immigration protests worldwide, Laura explains, "While there are some anti-immigration voices here, they are a small but loud minority, not the dominant trend. Politicians and the public are committed to making Finland attractive for students, specialists, and researchers. Diversity is widely appreciated because there is no Finland without it."

She further adds that innovation is the main reason Finland seeks more Indians to live and work in the country. "Diverse workforces bring new solutions, help in international business, and create connections. The need for jobs matches the need for immigration. We offer opportunities, not just open borders, ensuring both society and newcomers benefit," she concludes.