Weeks After Miss Universe Pageant, Miss Finland's Title Revoked Over Racist Social Media Post

The Miss Finland Organisation has stripped Sarah Dzafce of her national crown following a social media post that was flagged for “racist behaviour.” The move came a few weeks after she represented Finland at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand. The organisation shared the update on Instagram on December 12, shortly after Sarah posted a public apology.

Miss Finland Loses Her Crown

In a statement shared on Instagram, the Miss Finland Organisation called the decision “difficult but necessary”. They stated that the content shared by Sarah did not align with the values the Miss Finland platform aims to uphold.

A part of the statement read, “The title of Miss Finland held by Sarah Dzafce has been revoked as of today. This decision is not about a person's human worth, but about responsibility. When an individual carries a national and international representative role, actions and responsibility are inseparable.”

Miss Finland's Racist Social Media Post

The controversy began after a photograph allegedly posted by Sarah Dzafce on the social media platform Jodel came to light, according to a Yle News report. The image reportedly showed Sarah pulling her eyes into a slanted shape using her fingers, a gesture widely seen as a racist caricature targeting people of East Asian descent.

The text accompanying the image, written in Finnish, reportedly read “kiinalaisenkaa syömäs,” which loosely translates to “eating with a Chinese person.” The post sparked backlash online, with many calling it insensitive and racist.

Sarah Dzafce's Apology Post

On December 8, Sarah shared an apology post in collaboration with the Miss Finland Organisation. The message reportedly read, “I fully understand that my actions have caused ill will in many people and I am deeply sorry for that… I want to apologise, especially to those who have been personally affected by this situation. That was not my intention in any way.”

This decision by the Miss Finland Organisation comes at a time when the Miss Universe 2025 competition has been surrounded by multiple controversies. The pageant concluded in Bangkok, Thailand, with Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch winning the crown.

