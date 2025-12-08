Miss Jamaica In ICU, Suffered Fracture After Miss Universe Stage Fall, Says Pageant

A dramatic moment unfolded at the 73rd Miss Universe 2025 in Bangkok when Miss Jamaica, 23-year-old Gabrielle Henry, took a tumble during the preliminary evening gown competition. The pageant queen fell off the stage while walking on the ramp. The accident resulted in an intracranial haemorrhage with loss of consciousness, a fracture, facial lacerations and other injuries.

Miss Universe Pageant Shared Health Update On Miss Jamaica

The Miss Universe Organisation issued a statement on Monday to confirm that Miss Jamaica is now stable and recovering well from her injuries. They also mentioned that she is in a critical condition under constant neurological monitoring.

The statement read, "Dr Henry suffered a serious fall through an opening on the stage while performing her walk during the preliminary competition on November 19, 2025. She was immediately admitted to intensive care in Bangkok, where she remained in critical condition under constant neurological monitoring, and continues to require 24-hour specialist supervision."

It added, "She will return to Jamaica in the coming days accompanied by a full medical escort team and will be transferred directly to the hospital for continued treatment and recovery."

Miss Universe Organisation Took Care Of Miss Jamaica's Medical Expenses

The Miss Universe Organisation further stated that they have been standing by Gabrielle and her family since the incident, taking full responsibility and providing immediate support. The organisation has covered her medical expenses in Thailand, including hospital and rehabilitation costs, as well as the living expenses of her mother and sister who are staying with her.

"The Miss Universe Organisation is funding the medically escorted repatriation flight arranged by the hospital and has committed to covering all future medical expenses arising from this incident. The Henry family is deeply grateful to the Miss Universe Organisation for their unwavering compassion, presence, and love shown."

"Dr Henry and her family extend their heartfelt thanks to the people of Jamaica, the Miss Universe community, and supporters worldwide for the overwhelming outpouring of love, prayers, and encouragement," the statement concluded.

The decision to proceed with the live show immediately after the incident sparked criticism online, with many questioning the pageant's priorities. The organisation was already facing scrutiny after a separate incident earlier in the competition, where a pageant executive publicly criticised Miss Mexico.

Dr Gabrielle Henry is an accomplished ophthalmologist. She is the founder of the See Me Foundation, a charity that advocates for the visually impaired across Jamaica.

Also Read | Miss Universe Pageant Said Miss Jamaica Fell Off Stage Because She Wasn't Paying Attention, Claims Miss Haiti