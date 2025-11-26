Miss Universe India Director Breaks Silence On Controversy: 'Miss Mexico Deserves Our Support, Not Criticism'

Miss Universe 2025 was a competition like no other beauty pageant in the past. From judges resigning to contestants walking out, this year's contest had more controversies than the rounds to judge the contenders.

Not to mention how ex-Miss Universe judge Omar Harfouch called Fatima Bosch's victory rigged. "Miss Mexico is a fake winner," he added. And Miss Jamaica's stage fall sparked concerns among her fans.

Amid growing backlash against the pageant organisation and Fatima Bosch, Miss Universe India Director, Nikhil Anand, issued an official statement on social media.

"Miss Universe Has Stood As A Global Beacon, Empowering Women": Miss Universe India Director

"My dear Miss Universe family, supporters, and friends from around the world, in the wake of the recent global conversation surrounding our beloved Miss Universe pageant, I feel compelled to share a few thoughts from my heart," wrote Nikhil Anand.

"As someone who has witnessed the transformative power of this institution from a national level, I have seen firsthand the dreams it nurtures and the lives it changes," read the statement.

"For decades, Miss Universe has stood as a global beacon, empowering women not just on an international stage, but profoundly within their own local communities," he noted.

"In India, and in countless other nations, the crown represents a dream - a dream of a young girl to find her voice, to champion her causes, and to prove that she can be both intelligent and compassionate, graceful and gritty. This dream is sacred, and the platform Miss Universe provides to make it a reality is unparalleled," the director clarified.

"I Urge Us All To Rally Behind Our President, Mr Raul Rocha": Miss Universe India Director

Miss Universe 2025 contest has been the centre of many controversies, and judges resigning or contestants walking out did not reflect well on Miss Universe President Raul Rocha.

Addressing the backlash, Nikhil Anand wrote, "Like any long-standing and evolving global family, we have our moments of disagreement. However, I can say with absolute certainty that the Miss Universe Organization, under its new leadership, has demonstrated a profound commitment to listening."

"They have never denied suggestions or feedback; in fact, they are actively and thoughtfully working to integrate this feedback to build a better, more inclusive, and more relevant platform for the future. Change is a journey, not a destination, and it requires our patience and support," he added.

"This is why I urge us all to rally behind our President, Mr. Raul Rocha," added Miss Universe India director. He added that any leader who would step into this role would have a vision that can only come true if the rest of the organisation put its faith in them and support them.

"I truly believe that with this collaborative spirit, Miss Universe is poised to become bigger and better than ever before," he added.

"She Deserves Our Unwavering Support": Miss Universe India Director

If you have been following Miss Universe 2025, you know that Fatima Bosch walked out of the contest after refusing to promote Thailand, the host country, through her social media profiles.

Moreover, when an ex-Miss Universe judge said that her victory was fixed, the news is not supposed to sit well with people. Hence, Miss Mexico has been facing backlash on social media after winning the crown.

Speaking on the same, Nikhil Anand wrote, "Finally, and most importantly, I must address the hurtful comments directed towards our new Miss Universe. To see a young woman who has worked tirelessly and dreamed fearlessly, subjected to online vitriol, is deeply disheartening."

"She has earned her place in history through dedication and poise. Posting hate is never right; it wounds the spirit and tarnishes what should be a moment of pure celebration," he added.

Miss Universe India director also urged people to remember that the person behind the crown is only a human who has "feelings, a family, and a heart full of hope".

"Instead of criticism, she deserves our unwavering support," he added.

Nikhil Anand also urged people to celebrate the victory of Fatima Bosch and "embrace the unique beauty of her reign". He said that he was looking forward to the positive impact Miss Mexico would make.

"Let us choose kindness over criticism, support over scepticism, and unity over division. The future of Miss Universe is bright, and it is a future we will build together. With hope and gratitude, Nikhil Anand," the director wrote, concluding the note.

