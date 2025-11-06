All About Miss Universe Controversy As Contestants Walk Out After Official Insults Miss Mexico

The 74th Miss Universe pageant has been marred by controversy after several contestants, including the reigning Miss Universe, walked out in protest to defend Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, who was publicly insulted by an official from the host nation, Thailand.

Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil, 60, accused of berating Miss Mexico, issued an apology after the incident, which happened during a pre-pageant event on Tuesday, went viral on social media.

What did the official say, and how did Miss Mexico respond?

In a Facebook live stream, Itsaragrisil criticised Bosch for not posting promotional content about Thailand, reportedly calling her a "dummy" in front of the other contestants. The exchange lasted about four minutes.

"Mexico, where are you?" Itsaragrisil asked. "I heard you're not going to support everything about Thailand, is that true?"

He said Bosch was not listening to his Miss Universe team in Thailand; instead, she was obeying the Miss Mexico directors.

"I still keep talking to everybody, why you still stand up to talk to me," Itsaragrisil said.

Bosch stood her ground and responded, "Because I have a voice. You are not respecting me as a woman."

He reportedly called the security to escort her out. But the situation escalated when the other contestants showed solidarity with Miss Mexico, with some shouting back at Nawat and others walking out in protest.

"As women, you need to show respect for us. I'm here representing a country, and it's not my fault that you have problems with my organisation," Bosch said as she walked out.

He even threatened to disqualify those supporting Miss Mexico. As quoted by the BBC, he had said, "If anyone wants to continue the contest, sit down. If you step out, the rest of the girls continue."

Watch the video here:

Y'all heard about the whole Miss Universe drama?

Apparently Nawat(one of the directors of MU) openly called out Miss Mexico in a room full of other contestants to shame her but she stood up for herself. He called security to walk her out and other contestants walked out with her pic.twitter.com/1eHLnMHooR — Tobi_lobs (@Landladyeko) November 5, 2025

Most of the contestants were spotted leaving the event. In a press conference, Bosch said that the Thai businessman, who was overseeing the pageant in his home country, was "not respectful" and called her "dumb".

"This is about women's rights," reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark said. "This is not how things should be handled. To trash another girl is beyond disrespectful... That's why I'm taking my coat and I'm walking out."

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) condemned Itsaragrisil's behaviour, stating that his involvement in the pageant will be significantly reduced.

Amazing scenes in Bangkok as Miss Universe organiser Nawat Itsaragrisil tries to prevent a mass walkout of contestants after he had publicly berated Miss Mexico pic.twitter.com/M8GgqBc0gQ — Andrew MacGregor Marshall (@zenjournalist) November 4, 2025

Official statement from Miss Universe organisation

In a video statement posted by Miss Universe, Raul Rocha, president of the organisation, said, "I will not allow the values of respect and dignity toward women to be violated. Unfortunately, Nawat has forgotten the true meaning of what it means to be a genuine host."

"It means to demonstrate to all delegates of all countries that he, as a host, has an obligation to serve them, assist them and support them. And to ensure they have a unique life experience filled with kindness and courtesy."

He also vowed to take corporate or legal actions against the "malicious acts" committed by Itsaragrisil. "We will not allow, not a single person, to cause harm and to thwart the dreams of so many women who travelled from all over the world to be here."

The competition had continued, and the contestants took part in an event in Bangkok on Wednesday. The winner will be crowned on 21 November.

Itsaragrisil's apology

He has since apologised for his actions, claiming he felt "very pressured". "If anyone feels bad, uncomfortable, or affected, I apologise to everyone. I especially apologise to the girls who were present, around 75 of them."

Bosch's reaction

In an interview later, Bosch said, "I just want to let my country know, I'm not afraid to make my voice heard. It's here stronger than ever. I have a purpose. I have things to say."

"We're in the 21st century. I'm not a doll to be made up, styled and have my clothes changed. I came here to be a voice for all the women and all the girls who fight for causes and to tell my country that I'm completely committed to that."