US-Based Entrepreneur Says She Fired Employee For "Wearing Hoodie", Viral Post Sparks Debate

An entrepreneur from the United States revealed that she fired an employee for consistently wearing a hoodie, despite repeated reminders. She also discussed the situation in a viral Instagram post that sparked debate about workplace culture and dress code policies. In the caption, the Wisconsin-based entrepreneur Stacy Tuschl wrote that the incident, which happened nearly a decade ago, taught her a lot and she would do the same thing "again and again".

Watch the video here:

In the video, she explained that the employee was informed about the dress code rule during onboarding, including wearing no hoodies during Zoom calls. But the employee continued to disregard the rule, leading to a discussion with her manager.

The post gained significant traction, with more than five thousand likes and hundreds of comments. It drew mixed reactions on social media, with some supporting Tuschl's stance and others arguing that the punishment was too harsh.

"You didn't fire her for a hoodie, you fired her for lack of professionalism and resourcefulness," said one user. "At first I was like, over a hoodie what the!!! But the rules where apparently clearly outlined. So at this point it was just ignorance," said another user.

"I like that about you because I had a coworker that would constantly be 2 to 3 hours late, every single day. We all had to make up for her loss," a third wrote.

Meanwhile, one user asked, "Why are you so happy and proud to share that you fire people so quick."

Another user discussed a similar incident, "They are always shocked. Got one that joined her first call ( onboarding) wearing her pajamas and hair bonnet. I was shook. That same hours told me she did not need to use her laptop and her phone was enough. The employment lasted for less than 5hours, she was a red banner employee."