Ex-Miss Universe 2025 Judge Omar Harfouch On Fatima Bosch's Win: "Miss Mexico Is A Fake Winner"

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant has been marred by controversy ever since Lebanese-French composer Omar Harfouch resigned from his position as a judge, alleging that the competition was rigged. Hours after Mexico's Fatima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025, Omar claimed that Miss Universe owner Raúl Rocha had predetermined Fatima as the winner due to his business dealings with her father.

Omar Harfouch Said, "Miss Mexico Is A Fake Winner"

In a post shared on Instagram, Omar wrote, "Miss Mexico is a Fake winner. I Omar Harfouch declared yesterday exclusively on the American HBO, 24 hours before the Miss Universe final, that Miss Mexico would win—because Miss Universe owner Raúl Rocha is in business with Fatima Bosch's father.

He added, "All details will be shown in May 2026 on HBO. Raul Rocha and his son urged me, a week ago in Dubai, to vote for #Fatima Bosh because they need her to win, "because it will be good for our business”, they said to me!"

Why Did Omar Harfouch Resign Before Miss Universe 2025 Finale?

In a video statement, MUO President Raul Rocha responded to the controversy surrounding the pageant's results. He stated that he removed Omar Harfouch from the judging panel and stands by his decision.

Rocha also shared text messages that showed him telling Omar he was being removed due to his accusations, which jeopardised the Beyond The Crown initiative, a charitable program associated with Miss Universe 2025. In the messages, Rocha expressed disappointment over Omar's comments and threatened to cancel him as a judge.

Omar, on the other hand, claimed he resigned due to a "disrespectful conversation" with Rocha and alleged that the results were rigged. He claimed that a "secret committee" had already chosen the top 30 finalists before the preliminary rounds took place. The composer further shared that a 'significant potential conflict of interest' included an alleged affair between a contestant and a selection committee member.

The Miss Universe Organisation responded to the allegations, stating that no impromptu jury was formed and that all evaluations follow transparent protocols. The MUO also banned Omar Harfouch from associating with the brand and using its trademarks.

The 74th Miss Universe ceremony took place in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand, on November 21, 2025. Fatima Bosch of Mexico succeeded Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, becoming the fourth title winner from Mexico.