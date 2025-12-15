Amid Miss Universe Controversies, Pageant CEO Steps Down A Month Into Role

Miss Universe controversies are deepening by the day. On December 12, 2025, the Miss Universe Organisation shared a press release on its official website announcing that Mario Bucaro had concluded his tenure as Chief Executive Officer.

An interesting thing to note is that it has only been a few weeks since he stepped into the role of the pageant's CEO. This marks the "close of a period of institutional service during which he carried out key operational leadership responsibilities in the production of the 74th Miss Universe competition, held in Bangkok, Thailand," read the release.

Miss Universe CEO On Concluding His Tenure

Speaking about stepping down as the CEO of the organisation, Mario Bucaro said, "Those who know me and have worked with me understand that I have always conducted myself with the highest ethical standards, and that in every responsibility I have assumed, I have sought to leave a positive legacy with every person with whom I have collaborated."

"Represented an invaluable period of learning, during which I had the privilege of working alongside extraordinary women, exceptional professionals, and a global community that genuinely believes in the empowerment of women," he added.

Thanking the fans, sponsors, followers, and international audiences, Mario Bucaro said, "Their constant support, their energy, and their commitment to this global movement have been a permanent source of inspiration."

Miss Universe Organization also noted that Mario Bucaro made "meaningful contributions" in the planning, logistics, and coordination with the national directors, production teams, and global partners. His participation and execution of the 74th Miss Universe competition is considered among "significant milestones of his tenure".

Miss Universe Controversies

Miss Universe controversies are endless this year.

It started with Miss Universe Mexico Fatima Bosch's refusal to post promotional content for Thailand, the host country of the 74th pageant. This led to her confrontation with Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil. When the situation escalated, she walked out, and a few contestants followed her footsteps, but the director said, "If anyone wants to continue the contest, sit down." Itsaragrisil later apologised.

In another incident, judge and composer Omar Harfouch resigned from the Miss Universe Organization just three days before the finale. Later, when Fatima Bosch won the crown, he said, "Miss Mexico is a fake winner."

Miss Universe President and Owner Raul Rocha noted, "Looking for someone to pass it on to." He added that he was fed up with all the talk and everyone pitching in with their opinions on how to run the organisation.

Not just that, Miss Haiti Melissa Sapini claimed that one of the members of the Miss Universe staff blamed Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry for her scary fall on the stage. "The first thing he said was it's because she wasn't paying attention," she told People.

In other news, Miss Universe owner Raul Rocha was charged with drug, weapons, and fuel trafficking.

A Thai court issued an arrest warrant against Miss Universe co-owner Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip over alleged fraud of $930,000.

This list goes on. Miss Universe 2025 competition continues to stay in the headlines, all thanks to the controversies.

