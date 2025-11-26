"Fed Up" Miss Universe Owner Wants To Sell Pageant After Miss Mexico Controversy

Miss Universe continues to remain the trending keyword in headlines due to one controversy after another. President Raul Rocha is done with judges resigning, contestants walking, ex-judges calling the results rigged.

The international pageant is surrounded by a number of controversies that one can count on. After the competition concluded in Bangkok on November 21, 2025, Raul Rocha did an interview in Spanish on November 24.

"Looking For Someone To Pass It On To," Miss Univerese Onwer

Miss Universe Owner noted, "Looking for someone to pass it on to," amid ongoing controversies. "This is like a test, like a relay race. Who do I pass the baton to?" he asked.

People translated the interview by Mexican journalist Adela Micha in English. Since his acquiring the organisation in January 2024, Rocha has changed his mind and added, "It's just that I'm so fed up. I'm so fed up with all the talk. I don't lend myself to that kind of thing."

He also stressed upon the fact that while he is "the owner, the proprietor, the president" of the international organisation, "everyone wants to have an opinion" about how to run the business.

"They want to come and tell you what decisions you make, how you make them, why you hire people, why you take away people and why you add people," he added.

President Raul Rocha Vs Ex-Miss Universe Judge Omar Harfouch

President Raul Rocha and ex-Miss Universe judge Omar Harfouch have been playing a tug of war for a couple of weeks. Harfouch publicly resigned on November 18, four days short of the finale.

He later alleged that the organisation went ahead to form an "impromptu jury" that had already decided the 30 finalists way before 136 countries competed for the preliminary round on stage.

That same day, pro soccer player Claude Makelele also resigned. Later, Princess Camilla di Borbone delle Due Sicilie also resigned from the selection committee.

After Fatima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025, Harfouch claimed, "Miss Mexico is a fake winner."

Harfouch also wrote, "I Omar Harfouch declared yesterday exclusively on the American HBO, 24 hours before the Miss Universe final, that Miss Mexico would win—because Miss Universe owner Raúl Rocha is in business with Fatima Bosch's father."

Amid these controversies, Miss Universe India Director Nikhil Anand has issued a statement on November 26, 2025, and wrote, "I urge us all to rally behind our President, Mr. Raul Rocha." He also defended Fatima Bosch's win and asked people for their unwavering support for Miss Mexico as she is a human with "feelings, a family, and heart full of hope".

