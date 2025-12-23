Ieda Maria Vargas, First Miss Universe From Brazil, Dies At 80

Ieda Maria Vargas, the first Miss Universe from Brazil, died on Monday, December 22, 2025, in Gramado. According to ND Mais, she was admitted to Hospital Arcanjo Sao Miguel, and the cause of her death remains unknown.

According to local media, her death was confirmed by her family members and her daughter, Fernanda Vargas. ABC Mais has reported that Miss Universe 1963 was in the ICU, where she took her last breath.

Ieda Maria Vargas's Legacy

Born in Porto Alegre, Ieda Vargas was only 18 when she participated in the Miss Universe pageant and became the first woman from her country to bring home the crown. "I was not prepared, but the serenity helped me. I never thought I would win," said Ieda in her winning speech.

In 1963, the competition took place in Miami Beach, United States, and after winning, she stayed in the US and worked as a model.

Born on December 31, 1944, Ieda Vargas started her journey in beauty pageants by participating and winning the title of the Queen of the Swimming Pools of Rio Grande do Sul in 1962. She was only 17 back then. In 1963, she was also crowned Miss Porto Alegre and Miss Brazil.

Over the years, she played many roles as a businesswoman, art curator, and television presenter.

Ieda Maria Vargas's Personal Life

In 1968, Ieda Vargas came back to Brazil and settled in Porto Alegre. She got married to a businessman, Jose Carlos Athansio. The couple had two kids - Enzo and Fernanda.

Jose Carlos Athansio died in 2009, and Ieda moved to Gramado. Before her husband's death, Ieda Vergas suffered a stroke in 2000. She was 55, and the heart issue affected her speech and memory.

Miss Universe Pageant Pays Tribute To Ieda Vargas

Taking to Instagram, Miss Universe Organization paid tribute to Ieda Vargas.

"The Miss Universe Organization extends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and all who were touched by the life of Iêda Maria Vargas, Miss Universe 1963," the statement read.

"As the first woman from Brazil to hold the Miss Universe crown, her grace and pioneering spirit left an indelible mark on our history. May her legacy continue to inspire generations to come," the organisation wrote.

Ieda Vargas's family has not shared details about her funeral with the media.

