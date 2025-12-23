Kiara Advani Recalls What She Told Daughter Sarayaah While Shooting For Emotional Scenes During Pregnancy

"From our prayers, to our arms, our divine blessing, our princess," read the caption of Kiara Advani's post of November 2025. She and Sidharth Malhotra are holding baby Saraayah's tiny feet wrapped in white knitted socks.

Since the actor welcomed her daughter on July 15, 2025, she has been busy with her mommy duties, hardly making any public appearances. But the War 2 star is back to work. A couple of days ago, she shared her first look from Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. Now, she is turning heads with her jaw-dropping shoot for Vogue.

Kiara Advani Reflects On Motherhood

Speaking about embracing motherhood, Kiara Advani agreed that it has not diluted her career ambitions, but her plate is fuller than before. "When I'm with Saraayah, I'm really with her. When I bathe her, I notice everything-her eyelashes, her tiny fingers, her giggles. These micro-moments feel so precious," added the actor.

Gone are the days when actors would give up their careers or take a sabbatical right after welcoming a little munchkin into their lives. Today, they not only return to work but pursue their dreams with fierceness. One moment, you read about them changing a diaper; the next, they're slaying on the red carpet.

"I've become very focused on how I use the gaps. Earlier, time could just leak away. Now, I feel responsible for it," added Kiara.

For sure, it's a romanticised image, and the reality is more chaotic - hundreds of tasks and a clock of only 24 hours. However, actors like Kiara, Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt have shown that motherhood does not limit your ability to dream or pursue a career, irrespective of how demanding it is.

"I Want Saraayah To Feel Grass Under Her Feet," Said Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani was born on July 31, 1991, in Mumbai, which was still called Bombay. She grew up in a time when there was no social media and paparazzi were not pushing cameras in the faces of celebrities.

However, the world is quite different today, "I want that realness for Saraayah," she said, adding, "I want her to feel grass under her feet, stain books with crayons, run outdoors till her cheeks turn pink."

"I want Saraayah to see the world. To be a wanderer who still feels at home everywhere, especially within herself," the actor told the publication.

When a person embraces parenthood, their world changes 360 degrees. But for a girl mom, it's like living her childhood all over again. Kiara has impressed us over the years with her style picks. Even her Met Gala debut in a custom Gaurav Gupta, while she was pregnant, stole the spotlight at the global event.

However, the meaning of dressing up has changed for her today. "Although the joy of dressing up has changed," she admitted, and added, "Now, I love dressing up Saraayah."

"Motherhood expands you. The fire within you becomes more focused," the actor said, while reflecting on parenthood.

Kiara Advani Filmed During Pregnancy

During the interview, Kiara Advani revealed that she was working until the seventh month of pregnancy. She didn't tell anyone, except for her director and producer.

The gestation period is difficult as it is. A woman's body goes through several changes, and amid this, the actor was on set, each day a new scene and a new challenge. She shared that she used to sneak into a bathroom before emotional scenes.

She would put a hand on her stomach and say, "Mama is only acting, okay? This is not real." The actor shared that it became a ritual and helped her build a bond with her daughter.

Kiara Advani is currently making headlines for playing a challenging role in her upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. She will be playing Nadia and wrote on social media, "A role that demanded more from me - physically, mentally, emotionally and felt nothing short of transformative. My toughest one yet. Months of hard work. One fearless leap." The film will release in theatres in March 2026.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Confesses To Being A "Helicopter" Mom, Says Saif Ali Khan Is the "Relaxed" Parent