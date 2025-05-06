Kiara Advani Embraces Motherhood At Met Gala 2025 In A Gaurav Gupta Ensemble

Kiara Advani made her much-awaited Met Gala debut, and she totally owned it! Making headlines and hearts melt at the same time, the mom-to-be proudly flaunted her baby bump at the fashion's biggest night.

Not only did Kiara Advani made history by being the first Indian actress to attend the Met Gala with her bump, she also brought a wave of emotion, culture and couture to the event.

Her look? Pure magic. Kiara Advani showed faith in designer Gaurav Gupta, who created a masterpiece titled Bravehearts. The outfit was all about celebrating motherhood, strength and transformation. She wore a stunning off-shoulder black gown. But the real show-stealer was the antique gold breastplate with details of ghungroos and crystals, giving off both fierce and graceful vibes.

The breastplate had two unique forms- the mother's heart and the baby's heart- linked together with a chain that looked like an umbilical cord. It was not just fashion, it was storytelling.

Kiara Advani wore Gaurav Gupta for Met Gala 2025. Photo: AFP

Adding even more meaning to the look, Kiara wore a dramatic double-panelled cape. This was a heartfelt tribute to the late André Leon Talley, a fashion legend known for his love of bold silhouettes.

From the jewellery aisle, Kiara Advani picked a dangler earring for one ear and an edgy ear cuff for the other. A few statement rings added just the right amount of sparkle without going overboard.

When it came to makeup, the actress kept things soft and fresh. She went with peachy lips, blushed cheeks and arched brows. The soft smokey look with a good coat of mascara made her eyes pop without making them too dramatic.

Kiara's hairstyle followed the same relaxed vibe. With a middle-parted front and twisted sections, the rest of her hair fell into soft, messy curls. The look felt dreamy, undone and totally in tune with her stunning outfit.

Speaking about her Met Gala debut, Kiara Advani said, “Making my Met Gala debut at this point in my life, as both an artist and mother-to-be feels incredibly special. When my stylist, Anaita, approached Gaurav to design my look, he created 'Bravehearts', a vision that honours the transformative phase I'm stepping into connecting it beautifully to this year's dress code ‘Tailored for You.' Inspired by the legacy of André Leon Talley, we reflected on what it means to show up with intention, individuality, and strength. This is a silent tribute to that — it's a reminder that everything we do paves the way for the next generation.”

Kiara Advani's look is stunning but do you think it did justice to the biggest event in fashion?