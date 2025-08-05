Kiara Advani Has Us Swooning Over Her Wardrobe Picks In The <i>War 2</i> Song <i>Aavan Javan</i>

Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan's effortless chemistry in the song Aavan Javan from the movie War 2 is already a hit among fans. Do you know what else is a hit? Kiara Advani's stunning wardrobe picks in the refreshing track. From chic fits to feminine-coded silhouettes, the new mom is surely dishing out major fashion goals.
Recently, Kiara Advani offered style enthusiasts a look into her sartorial A-game for Aavan Javan. The first one to catch our attention was a two-piece Dolce & Gabbana co-ord set. It featured an off-shoulder tube top with vibrant yellow floral-themed prints, outlined in black on a white, satin-silk base. Kiara Advani teamed the ribbed number with a pair of matching skorts that had a buttoned-up element in the front.
Kiara Advani gave off Fench vibes with her accessory game. She wore a yellow-printed headband, dangly gold earrings, chic bracelets and a few rings.
Kiara Advani seemed to have summer aesthetics in mind for her next OOTD. She looked edgy in an off-shoulder blue chequered crop top and crimson shorts. The top came with a knotted design at the centre, contributing oomph and panache. On the other hand, the contrasting bottomwear had white stitches, outlining the dual thigh pockets - a perfect fashion meets functionality combo.
On the jewellery front, the actress resorted to a delicate and layered necklace, coupled with funky bracelets and statement rings.
For her third avatar, Kiara Advani made heads turn in a pretty butterfly-themed top and an asymmetrical mini skirt. The strapless top with a baby pink hue had feisty written all over it. Tropical prints in black, white and green delivered pizzazz on another level. Drawstrings in the middle were the X-factor here. Coming to the all-white skirt, it was an embroidered masterpiece comprising multi-coloured flower patterns and crocheted elements.
Kiara Advani tied her look with tinted sunglasses, chunky earrings and stacked golden bracelets on one hand. Her side-parted tresses were left open in waves.
War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will hit the silver screens on August 14.
