<i>War 2's Aavan Jaavan</i> To <i>Pathaan's Besharam Rang</i>: Breaking Down The YRF Spyverse Template Song

War 2's new song, Aavan Javan released on Thursday, July 31, 2025 which happens to be Kiara Advani's birthday too. What's more, the song set the internet on fire all thanks to Kiara Advani's lime green bikini clad look. But what caught our attention was the fact that aren't all the Yash Raj Films spy universe songs are like garments cut out from the same cloth. From Pathaan's hit song Besharam Rang to War 2's Aavan Javan, don't all these songs have the same vibe?

The setting of the songs are picturesque foreign locations by the turquoise waters and atop yatchs or in luxe resorts. But the star of the show is a shirtless dapper looking male lead, be it Shah Rukh Khan, Salman or Hrithik and the female lead is a gorgeous face who knows how to ace those dance moves. So people like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani come into the picture. Even the music programming and production of the songs are such that they sound super similar, case in point, Aavan Javan has an uncanny resemblance to Besharam Rang from Pathaan. Let us be honest, the most similar amidst the two songs that the internet cannot stop talking about is how Kiara Advani looks exactly like Deepika Padukone. This could be attributed to the metallic gold bikini outfit in both the songs, the sleek hair look and the smokey and overall bronzed makeup.

Zooming in on other songs from the Yash Raj Films spy universe one can see how all these numbers are made out the same template. To name a few we have Ghungroo from War which featured Hrithik Roshan alongside Vaani Kapoor. The vibes, dancing, music, skin show, exotic yet casual celebrations are all the same. But this isn't the only occasion on which things were the same. Even the title track of Bang Bang featuring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif was just the same with the leading pair dancing to the beats of a peppy dance number while partying in a picturesque foreign location with immaculate sunsets and endless seas.

But if we thought any hit song series can be complete without the mention of Salman Khan in it. We are mistaken, especially the YRF spy universe cannot be complete without the Tiger a.k.a. Salman Khan. Both Tiger sequels including Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3 featured chartbuster songs like Swag Se Swagat and Leke Prabhu Ka Naam that run in the end credits of the movie. These numbers have Salamn Khan grooving and spreading his swag in his signature style while Katrina Kaif does the major dancing to compensate for him. All this is copy pasted in exotic locations, with peppy dance music and a bit of skin of show by the leading lady that adds to eye balls being drawn to the music video.

All we can say is that the YRF spy universe songs are like siblings just not twins.

Also Read: From Sequin Sarongs To Cutout Swimsuits, Here's Every Fabulous Look Of Deepika Padukone's From Besharam Rang