Kiara's Bikini Lime Green Look In <i>War 2</i> Song, <i>Aavan Javan</i> Sets The Internet On Fire

Kiara Advani has been creating a lot of buzz amidst the internet goers with her appearance in the latest song from War 2, Aavan Jaavan. The new mother showcased her pre-pregnancy toned figure in the song beautifully shot in exotic foreign locations. In a sequence during the song where Hrithik Roshan's character is seen chilling by the poolside, Kiara walks into the frame looking super svelte and appealing wearing a lime green hued sequins laden swimsuit.

Kiara Advani was raising the mercury dressed in this two-piece swimsuit that featured a tie-tanga style bikini top and bottoms in a striking lime green hue that was embellished with dozens of sequins.

The summer ready ensemble perfect to take a dip in the pool garnered quite a few comments by the people of the internet.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kiaraaliaadvani

One user commented, "@sidmalhotra bhabhi hath se nikal gyi bhai!" along with a thinking emoji, another one commented, "Sid after this, along with gawking eyes while sweating, eye and music emojis. Yet another user, "omggg" along with multiple heart struck emojis. Last but not least, a user commented nothing but a bunch of fire emojis.

This certainly looks like the Kiara Advani has gotten things pretty hot and happening like never before.

Kiara Advani has set the internet on fire with her lime swimsuit clad avatar in the War 2 song, Aavan Jaavan.

