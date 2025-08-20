What Is Ozempic Vulva, The Lesser-Known Side Effect Of Weight Loss Drugs

Ozempic is everywhere right now. From Hollywood celebrities to TikTok influencers, more and more people are using it to shed kilos fast. Originally made to manage Type 2 diabetes, the drug has now become one of the most talked-about weight loss injections.

But this weight loss drug might come with various side effects. First, people started talking about “Ozempic face”, “Ozempic hands”, and even “Ozempic butt.” Now, there is a new phrase making the rounds online: Ozempic vulva. Yes, you read it right.

What Exactly Is Ozempic Vulva?

Ozempic vulva is not a medical condition. As per a report by The Times of India, it is a nickname some women are using to describe changes they have noticed in their genital area after taking Ozempic or other GLP-1 drugs such as Wegovy or Mounjaro. These changes are not written on the drug's label, but they are showing up in real experiences shared online.

Why Does It Happen?

Rapid weight loss affects more than just your waistline. Here are a few reasons experts say Ozempic vulva may happen:

Quick fat loss: The body does not get enough time to adjust. This can leave the labia and pubic mound looking less full.

The body does not get enough time to adjust. This can leave the labia and pubic mound looking less full. Muscle loss: These drugs can reduce muscle mass, even in the pelvic floor. That may cause weakness or less tone in the vaginal area.

These drugs can reduce muscle mass, even in the pelvic floor. That may cause weakness or less tone in the vaginal area. Hormone shifts: Less body fat means less estrogen. Estrogen helps with moisture and tissue health. A drop can cause dryness and discomfort.

Less body fat means less estrogen. Estrogen helps with moisture and tissue health. A drop can cause dryness and discomfort. Hydration issues: Side effects like nausea or diarrhoea can lead to dehydration, making vaginal dryness worse.

Side effects like nausea or diarrhoea can lead to dehydration, making vaginal dryness worse. Microbiome changes: GLP-1 drugs slow down digestion. This may disrupt gut bacteria, which can also affect vaginal health.

What Are Women Complaining About?

The most common issues linked to Ozempic vulva include:

Sagging or aged look – the outer labia may appear deflated or wrinkled. Pelvic weakness – women may feel a lack of support or tightness. Dryness and irritation – linked to hormone and hydration changes.

Some also notice changes in discharge, odour, or more frequent infections.

Take Paige Osprey, 30, who shared her story with The Sun. After losing nearly 19 kg with injections, she said her labia looked saggy and even created a “cameltoe” effect in tight clothes. She decided to try a labia puffing treatment with filler, which restored volume and gave her confidence back.

What Can You Do If It Happens?

If you notice similar changes, doctors suggest a few simple steps:

Stay well hydrated.

Add pelvic floor exercises to your routine.

Slow down weight loss so your body adjusts better.

Use lubricants or moisturisers if dryness is a problem.

Talk to your doctor about treatments. Cosmetic options like labia puffing, fat grafts, or labiaplasty exist, but they should be carefully considered.

Ozempic has no doubt changed the weight loss game. But as more women share their experiences, it is clear the conversation is not just about dropping kilos – it is also about understanding the unexpected changes that come with it.