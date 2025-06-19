Is A Breastplate The New Blouse? What The Fashion Industry Says

This era is marked by all the fashion girls swapping the OG blouses with figure hugging and maximal breastplates. The lehengas and sarees are up for being paired with breastplates that are all about cinched waistlines and structured cast-like upper bodice pieces that have painted the bridal OOTD space in the upcoming wedding season. The carefully crafted breastplates that sculpt bodies like a glove are paired with dreamy lehengas and graceful sarees alike. What's more, the modern Indian bride seems to be going gaga over giving this age-old silhouette a contemporary spin to be viewed from an all-new point of view.

Also Read: Shakira Slays A Signature Gaurav Gupta Aqua Breast Plate And Sculpted Organza Skirt

Leading Indian couturiers and designer labels such as Gaurav Gupta, KALKI and Divya Aggarwal are enveloping the sculptural vibes of the perfectly contoured torsos dressed in breastplates that add all the drama with a contemporary touch to wedding ready ensembles. What is born all thanks to the right mix of lehengas, sarees and breastplates is the perfect mix of ethnic wear and a hint of rebel-coded bridal chic couture. It is the best of both the worlds that boasts of an amalgam of Indian traditional wear and bad*** confidence.

NDTV spoke to fashion industry giants and designers to break down all the deets about breastplates as a growing sartorial staple on the ethnic Indian couture front.

What's Up With The Breastplates Trend Replacing The OG Blouses? Is It Here To Stay And Slay This Wedding Season?

Ace Indian designer Gaurav Gupta spilled the beans on all things breastplates to NDTV, "Fashion is all about invention and re-imagination. Breastplates for us, as a brand, is where fashion meets art or wearable architecture, sculptural yet feminine and defining. The woman of today is poetic and powerful and I think breastplate is an evolution of the blouse that merges the two masterfully."

Speaking on the future slay worthiness of the trend this wedding season, Gaurav Gupta agreed, adding, "Today's bride wants to feel like a goddess - armoured, ethereal and unforgettable. These pieces bring emotion and structure to a moment that's deeply personal. It's not a trend, it's a movement."

Saurabh Gupta, CEO & Founder at KALKI, is of the opinion, "Breastplates are the brave new vocabulary of bridal and celebratory couture. They're redefining the blouse's role, from supporting actress to head-turning star. This trend speaks volumes - Indian women today are no longer shy about combining sensuality with structure."

He further expresses his opinion on the trend. "Brides, bridesmaids, and even wedding guests are trading in classic blouses for chiseled bustiers and fashion-forward corsets. Not only are they style-forward, but also incredibly versatile, giving lehengas, sarees, and even draped skirts a much-needed dose of edge and elegance."

Fashion designer Divya Aggarwal thinks that it is honestly only a matter of time until the breastplate trend paints the sartorial lanes red. "Today's woman doesn't want to just 'match her blouse to her lehenga'. She wants to express something. She saw this coming, a shift from utility to statement. Sculpted breastplates give structure, strength, and sensuality in a way no traditional blouse can. And yes, they're here to slay."

This gives us quite an array of perspectives on the breastplates trend with all of them pointing towards the reign of the statement garment in the Indian couture space in the current wedding season and the ones to come.

Quick Tips To Dress Up Or Dress Down A Breastplate For A Casual Day-Out Or A Wedding Function

Gaurav Gupta gives NDTV his point of view on how to style a breastplate for a bunch of occasions. "It's all about storytelling. For a casual day, wear it with jeans; it's cool, effortless yet disruptive. For weddings, go maximal; embroidered corsetry, metallic bustiers, fluid drapes. Play with duality," he added.

Saurabh Gupta lends his ideas saying, "To dress it down, simply wear a breastplate with flared palazzos or a high-slit skirt for a mehendi brunch or sundowner. And to dress it up, get complete glam with a hand-embroidered corset top and silk lehenga or a draped saree for a reception or cocktail. Layer a sheer cape or show-stopping dupatta to take it to the next level."

Divya Aggarwal shares her styling tips and tricks, "That's the beauty of it. When done right, sculpted breastplates can go from art gallery night to cocktail night. It's all in the styling, and that's what today's woman truly enjoys - flexibility."

How Do Breastplates Fit Into A Modern Indian Bridal Wardrobe?

Gaurav Gupta speaks to NDTV on the fusion of breastplates with the modern Indian bride, "They are the centre piece. A sculpted breastplate gives the bride emotional armour. It's where couture meets inner strength. You walk down the aisle not just adorned, but awakened."

Saurabh Gupta gives his point of view, "They're the ultimate combination of form and glitter. Contemporary brides are embracing styles that look tough and cutting-edge. Consider crystal-beaded breastplates under organza dupattas, classic origins, and nonconformist conclusions."

Divya Aggarwal adds her perspective on the place of breastplates in contemporary bridal couture, "They fit like power fits a queen. Breastplates often become the jewellery - metallic, moulded, and dramatic. They're not accessories. They're statements. Our brides don't want to be just pretty, they want to be unforgettable."

How Can Bridesmaids Include A Breastplate In Their Celebration Looks?

Gaurav Gupta's perspective on how breastplates can be styled by bridesmaids, "Make the look light, fluid and functional. Bridesmaids can wear structured corsets in metallic tones, paired with draped pants or skirts. It's playful couture that allows movement, magic, and moments. Think celestial but chill."

Divya Aggarwal tells NDTV, "Think less matching, more mixing. We love styling bridesmaids in breastplates over draped tunics or silk shirts that can be incredibly fresh and edgy. These are pieces they'll re-wear long after the wedding's over. And that's exactly what we aim for, longevity in style."

How Do You View This Mix Of Tradition And Rebellion In Couture?

Gauarv Gupta is literally living for this amalgam. "That's the tension I live for. I love heritage, but I also love breaking it open to find new shapes. Breastplates let me fuse mythology with futurism. They are the couture of emotion and rebellion."

Saurabh Gupta views the mix through KALKI's lens, "We adore the conversation between heritage and risk at KALKI. Breastplates crossing over with ethnic wear is a new-age bride, bold, sensual, and earthy. It's not about rebellion; it's about reinvention."

Divya Aggarwal is of a similar opinion to the other couturiers and designer labels, "It's my favourite kind of chaos, here two worlds collide to create something entirely new. As a designer, I'm deeply rooted in the Indian visual language, but I'm equally obsessed with form, fit, and silhouette. Breastplates offer that intersection of control and fluidity. It's not rebellion for the sake of shock, it's rebellion that makes sense."

Favourite Bollywood Divas Who Have Worn And Endorsed The Breastplate Trend

Gaurav Gupta, who has dressed the leading ladies of Bollywood in his iconic custom breastplate couture pieces, says, "Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, they've all worn breastplates like second skin."

He even named his favourite Hollywood divas, "Internationally, Shakira and Kelly Rowland, they wear our breastplates like armour. It's not celebrity dressing, it's couture."

Saurabh Gupta speaks to NDTV, "From Kiara Advani in metallic bustiers to Janhvi Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in chiseled breastplates, the new-age glam squad is completely sold. Even Sonam Kapoor has brought on the breastplate-meets-saree moment with effortless panache."

Divya Aggarwal also drops names of her fave divas, "Several stunning women are pushing the envelope. Kiara Advani has played it both soft and sculpted. Janhvi Kapoor wears breastplates with such ease, she knows how to balance structure with softness. These women get it, it's not about wearing a breastplate, it's about owning it."

Your Two Cents On The Future Of This Sartorial Trend?

Gaurav Gupta's shares his take with NDTV, "The future is fluid, sculptural, and deeply individual. Breastplates will keep evolving towards becoming lighter, softer and bolder. They'll belong not just on runways, but also in wardrobes. It's a revolution of form, fit, and feeling."

Saurabh Gupta adds on behalf of KALKI, "Breastplates are staying, but they'll continue to develop. Look for more blending, more customisation, and more whimsical layering. Indian fashion is redrawing the rules, and this trend is at the forefront."

Divya Aggarwal shares her POV, "Breastplates aren't a passing phase, they're a recalibration. The blouse is no longer just a piece of clothing, it's a power move. And as long as Indian women continue to evolve in identity, ambition, and self-expression, this trend will only grow stronger."

It is safe to say that it is the era of breastplates taking centre stage in Indian couture and we are just living in it.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter's Bordeaux Velour Bandhgala Is A Dream Ensemble For His Cannes 2025 Debut