Disha Patani In A Silver Cutout Gaurav Gupta Gown Could Outshine A Disco Ball

Disha Patani turned muse to designer Gaurav Gupta in an abstract waterfall cutout gown

Disha Patani looked like a living and breathing disco ball in a Gaurav Gupta ensemble

Disha Patani made heads turn when she posed as for designer Gaurav Gupta in his creation for The Bride Side Season 4. The Kalki 2898 A.D. actress is always a sight to behold and this time was no different as she became the inspiration for Gaurav Gupta to showcase his abstract silver gown with crystal embellishments for the upcoming wedding season.

Disha Patani looked like a million bucks when she put on an exquisite gown from Gaurav Gupta. The single shoulder gown had an abstract waterfall design that graduated into a floor-sweeping train. The sleeveless ensemble also featured a cutout bustier that was attached to the voluminous bodice of the gown. The entire length of the outfit was laden with silver crystals that literally made Disha shine like the brightest star.

For her accessories of the day, Disha wore a statement diamond princess-style necklace and a stack of dainty diamond bracelets on her wrist from Anmol Jewellers.

On the hair and makeup front, Disha's tresses were secured in a sleek high ponytail. As for her glam of the day, she wore beaming bronzed base makeup, defined brows, shimmery eyeshadow, lots of mascara, a hint of blush on her cheeks and a nude brown lip gloss.

Trust Disha Patani to make jaws drop to the floor with her silver crystal-filled gown.

