Landslide In Mumbai Kills 2, Extreme Heavy Rainfall Likely Today

Two people died and two others were injured after a landslide struck a house in Mumbai's Vikhroli area on Saturday amid heavy rainfall. The incident took place in the Jankalyan Society when the family of four was inside the house.

The two victims have been identified as Shalu Mishra and Sureshchandra Mishra, officials said.

While two others, Aarti Mishra and Rituraj Mishra, are being treated at the Rajawadi Hospital.

Officials said that all the debris from the area has been removed and nearby houses have been evacuated.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall today, causing waterlogging in many parts of the city, including Gandhi Nagar and Kings Circle. Visuals showed flooded streets and railway station tracks.

The Mumbai Police, in a post on X, advised people to avoid non-essential travel given the severe waterlogging and reduced visibility in the city.

"Waterlogging and reduced visibility have been reported in several areas. Mumbaikars are advised to avoid non-essential travel and to exercise caution while venturing out. Police have been instructed to be on high alert, and the Mumbai Police is alert and ready to help Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, dial 100 / 112 / 103," it said.

Additionally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that all their teams are working on the ground to deal with emergencies.

"The concerned officers and employees, engineers, pump operators, and emergency teams are alert to deal with the emergency situation. Special attention is being given to important services like rainwater drainage systems, sewage systems, and pumping stations, so that there is no hindrance in the drainage of rainwater. Necessary steps are being taken immediately for this," the municipal body said.

It also urged citizens to avoid travel and issued a helpline number: 1916

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for extremely heavy rainfall for Mumbai and Raigad today.