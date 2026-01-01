Advertisement
Mumbai Wakes Up To Unseasonal Rainfall On New Year Day

While it was more intense in several areas, many other places experienced drizzle. The intensity gradually reduced after 6.15 am.

Read Time: 1 min
Mumbai Wakes Up To Unseasonal Rainfall On New Year Day
The rains began shortly before 6 am.
  • New Year 2026 began with heavy rain in several parts of Mumbai
  • Rain started before 6 am, with intense showers in some areas
  • The rain intensity decreased after 6.15 am across the city
Mumbai:

The New Year 2026 began on a rainy note for Mumbaikars as several parts of the country's financial capital witnessed heavy showers on Thursday morning.

Instead of welcoming the year with the first rays of sunshine, parts of Mumbai, especially the island city, were greeted by rain.

The rains began shortly before 6 am. While it was more intense in several areas, many other places experienced drizzle. The intensity gradually reduced after 6.15 am.

Social media users reacted to the unexpected weather. "Now who would have thought that it's going to rain on the very first day of 2026," wrote a user X.

Another user said, "#MumbaiRains welcoming 2026 with unseasonal showers. Beautiful weather nevertheless." The unseasonal rains made the weather pleasant in the city, many residents said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Mumbai Rain, Rain In Mumbai, Unseasonal Rain
NDTV News
