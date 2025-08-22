Mega Mumbai Crackdown Against App-Based Cabs Over Surge Pricing During Rain

Cab fares often shoot up when it rains. And the scenario wasn't any different during the recent rain that submerged Mumbai. This time, it drew strict action from authorities to make cab companies refrain from using a natural calamity to dive deep into the pockets of the passengers.

The Maharashtra government cracked down on app-based cabs that imposed heavy surcharges and increased their fares multi-fold during heavy rain over the past few days, with Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik directing strict action.

Action was taken against at least 147 app-based cab operators, of which 36 were found to have charged passengers excessive fares.

Heavy rain over the weekend and earlier this week had left parts of Mumbai submerged, crippling traffic and public transport systems across the city as well as the neighbouring districts. Tracks were flooded, forcing delays and suspensions of local trains, known to be the lifeline of the city.

Several complaints emerged against app-based cab companies for using the transport crisis to hike their fares. In some instances, a fare that would normally be Rs 200 shot up manifold to Rs 600-800.

In view of the complaints, Mr Sarnaik ordered the Motor Transport Department to act against such cab services. He discussed the matter with Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and suggested that the cyber cell should also act against app-based taxi services that are found charging illegal fares.

A crackdown ensued by the transport department and the police over the last two days, during which action was initiated against 147 app-based cab services. Of these, 36 cab operators had overcharged the passengers in Mumbai and the suburbs.