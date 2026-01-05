Advertisement
Man Thrashed, Wife Molested And Son Stripped By Group Of Men In Delhi

The man and his wife went to the basement of their house to check a water leak, when the group of men walked in and then attacked them

Read Time: 2 mins
CCTV grab of the assault on the man by the group in Delhi
  • A man was thrashed, his wife allegedly molested, and son stripped in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar
  • The attack occurred on January 2 and was captured on CCTV footage
  • The victim, Rajesh Garg, owns a gym in his house basement
New Delhi:

A man was thrashed, his wife was allegedly molested, and their son was stripped naked on a street and beaten up by a group of men in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar.

The police have got CCTV footage of the incident that happened on January 2.

Rajesh Garg, who was thrashed by the men, runs a gym in the basement of his house, the police said.

Garg alleged that the gym's caretaker, Satish Yadav, cheated him and took over the commercial venture.

On January 2, Garg and his wife went to the basement to check a water leak, when Yadav and some men also walked down.

Garg said the men punched and kicked him, and molested his wife. When his son came to check on them, the men caught hold of him, took him to the street outside their house and stripped him, Garg said.

A case has been filed and Satish Yadav has been arrested. Three others identified as Vikas Yadav, Shubham Yadav, and Omkar Yadav are on the run.

Show full article

