Man Kills Mother, Brother, Sister In Delhi, Then Walks Into Police Station

A man choked to death his mother, sister and minor brother at their home in Delhi and then walked into a police station, surrendering himself to the cops, police said.

The incident was reported from Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Delhi's East District Abhishek Dhania, the accused, Yashveer, himself went to the police station and informed the police about this heinous crime.

According to sources, the accused first gave some intoxicating substance to his 12-year-old brother, his 26-year-old sister, and his mother, who was around 45 years old. After they became unconscious, he strangled all three of them with a muffler and then surrendered himself to the police.

The police investigation has revealed that the main reason behind this mass murder was severe financial stress and debt. The senior police officer Dhania stated that the accused had taken out a large amount of loans from various sources, which he was unable to repay. Under this immense mental pressure, he killed his family, he added.

When the police team rushed to the address given by the accused, the scene inside the house was horrific. The bodies of the accused's mother, brother, and sister were found there.

"The police said that three murders had taken place on the first floor. The police are saying the son committed the murders; he's the one who called and reported it. Nobody else had any knowledge of it. They used to go to the temple every day, but today nobody saw them going to the temple," Mahesh Sharma, a neighbour, said.