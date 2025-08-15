Influencer Couple Misses Dream Vacation Flight After Following ChatGPT Advice

What was meant to be a romantic getaway to Puerto Rico for Spanish influencer Mery Caldass and her partner, Alejandro Cid, ended before it even began. Their mistake? Trusting a chatbot for the final word on travel paperwork.

A Single Mistake

Mery, who shares her travels and lifestyle with thousands of followers, decided to speed up her pre-trip research by asking ChatGPT if they needed a visa. The answer was a simple "no", which seemed clear enough.

But the nuance got lost. For Spanish passport holders, and others from countries in the US Visa Waiver Program - "no visa" doesn't mean "no requirements at all". Travellers still have to apply online for an ESTA, the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, before boarding a flight.

Believing they were fully prepared, the couple went ahead and booked flights, hotels, and activities. Everything was set until the airport check-in counter became the scene of an abrupt reality check. Without an approved ESTA, boarding was not an option.

The Viral Video

Mery then shared a video on TikTok and YouTube the next day showing her visibly upset, walking through the terminal while Alejandro tried to calm her down.

"I always do a lot of research, but I asked ChatGPT and they said no," referring to the visa requirement, she shares on her video.

Photo: Youtube

She even jokes that maybe the chatbot got back at her, " don't trust that one anymore because sometimes I insult him. I call him a bastard, you're useless, but inform me well ... that's his revenge"

The clip quickly went viral, attracting thousands of views and sparking heated debates in the comments.

Some criticised the couple for relying entirely on AI instead of double-checking official travel information. "If you're crossing an ocean and base your entire trip on what a chatbot says, you're already asking for trouble," wrote one user, according to NYT Post.

Others were more sympathetic, pointing out that the answer wasn't wrong, just incomplete. The confusion, they argued, may have been in how the question was framed.

Why Esta Matters When Visiting Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory of the United States, which means it follows the same immigration rules as the mainland.

Nationals from Visa Waiver Program countries, like Spain, do not need a traditional visa

They must still complete an ESTA application before travel

ESTA is mandatory even if the destination is only Puerto Rico

Airlines won't allow passengers to board without it, since entry into US territory would be illegal

Missing this step meant Mery and Alejandro's holiday was over before it began.

A Cautionary Tale

For Mery and Alejandro, the gap between "no visa" and "ESTA required" proved costly - not just in money, but in lost experiences and disappointment. Their story is a cautionary tale for anyone tempted to swap official checks for AI convenience.

Tools like ChatGPT can give quick answers, but they don't always deliver the full picture - especially when rules are complex or regularly updated.

Visa requirements, customs checks, and other travel regulations change often. The safest approach is to verify directly with an official government source, particularly when it comes to entry documents.