Saudi-UAE Clash Leaves 400 Tourists Stranded In Yemen's Socotra. How Difficult Is It To Get In And Out Of The Island?

Often described as one of the most otherworldly places on Earth, Yemen's Socotra island is back in the global spotlight after hundreds of foreign tourists were stranded there following a sudden suspension of flights amid renewed conflict.

The New Year disruption has once again drawn attention to just how isolated the island truly is, not just geographically, but politically and logistically as well.

Known for its dragon blood trees and rare biodiversity, Socotra's beauty is matched only by how difficult it is to reach, leave, or even plan around. This has led to a rise in the tourist population on the island, especially among adventure travellers and social media influencers.

However, recent events have underlined that for travellers, the island can quickly turn from a dream destination into a place with very few exits.

What Happened

Yemen's Socotra island came into sharp focus after hundreds of foreign tourists were stranded when flights were suspended following clashes between Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces and the United Arab Emirates-backed Southern Transitional Council, (a separatist faction that seized control of two key provinces early last month) on January 2.

The violence, triggered after UAE troops withdrew from the island, led to Saudi airstrikes, a temporary embargo by Yemen's government, and the closure of airspace, cutting off Socotra from the outside world.

The fallout from the clash was immediate. Around 600 foreign tourists who had arrived for New Year celebrations found themselves stranded on the island. Those affected included Russians, Poles, Americans, Europeans, Australians, and Chinese nationals.

Local officials confirmed that now more than 400 foreign tourists were stuck after flights were suspended. An AFP source placed the number at 416, including more than 60 Russians. Western diplomats said British, French, and American citizens were among those unable to leave.

Limited Yemenia evacuation flights managed to take around 179 people to Jeddah between January 6 and 7, but many remained behind amid uncertainty, shortages of supplies, and limited information. Emirati-operated flights were suspended, and control of the airport shifted during the clashes.

Poland's foreign ministry described Socotra as a "highly unstable region" where security had sharply deteriorated, leading to airspace closures. Several embassies have since been coordinating with Saudi and Yemeni authorities to evacuate their citizens.

Before the clashes, Socotra's reputation as an untouched paradise had been drawing tourists to the remote island.

How Often Do Flights Actually Operate

With no international flights, limited weekly connections, restrictive travel consequences, and a volatile security environment, reaching the island is never simple, and leaving it can be even harder.

Socotra Airport is officially Yemen's fourth-largest airport, but that statistic hides how limited its connectivity really is. The island has no international commercial flights at all. Scheduled passenger traffic is restricted to just two destinations, both within Yemen, operated solely by the national carrier Yemenia.

Photo: https://www.flightsfrom.com/

The most frequent route connects Socotra to Al Ghaydah, with an average of one flight per week. That single route accounts for roughly half of all weekly departures from the island. There are no daily flights, no guaranteed schedules, and services are routinely disrupted by security concerns, demand fluctuations, or political developments.

In practical terms, this means that missing a flight or facing a cancellation can leave travellers stranded for days or even weeks, with no alternative route out.

Why Visiting Socotra Complicates US Travel Plans

Socotra's isolation is not just logistical. It is also bureaucratic, particularly for travellers hoping to enter or re-enter the United States.

Because Socotra is part of Yemen, a country listed under US travel restrictions introduced in 2017, visiting the island can have long-term consequences for foreign nationals.

Citizens of Visa Waiver Program countries such as the UK, Germany, France, or Australia lose eligibility for ESTA ( Electronic System for Travel Authorization) if they have visited Yemen at any point since March 1, 2011.

They must instead apply for a full B1 or B2 visa to enter the US, which involves an in-person interview at a US embassy, additional documentation, and heightened scrutiny. Processing times can be long, and approval is not guaranteed.

US citizens do not face visa barriers for re-entry, but the State Department maintains a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory for Yemen. There is no US consular presence on Socotra, and Americans stranded on the island cannot expect on-ground assistance.

How Conflict Has Turned Isolation Into Crisis

Yemen's civil war, now more than a decade old, involves Iran-backed Houthi rebels, a Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni government, and UAE-backed southern separatists known as the Southern Transitional Council.

Socotra's remoteness becomes far more dangerous when regional conflict escalates. Photo: Instagram

Although Socotra lies nearly 380 km south of the Yemeni mainland, it has become strategically important due to its location near the Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. UAE forces took control of the island in 2018, investing in infrastructure and tourism while strengthening their military footprint. That balance unravelled in late December 2025.

Following a Saudi deadline, UAE troops withdrew from Socotra, triggering clashes between Saudi-backed government forces and STC fighters. Saudi airstrikes, a temporary Yemeni government embargo, and sudden airport closures brought all flights to a halt.

As recent events show, when geopolitics intrude, Socotra's distance from the mainland does not protect it. Instead, it magnifies every disruption, turning one of the world's most unique destinations into one of its most vulnerable.