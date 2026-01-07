What <i>Dhurandhar</i> Star Akshaye Khanna Revealed About His Daily Routine: "I Sleep 10 Hours A Day, Eat Anything Sweet"

Akshaye Khanna's recent success in Dhurandhar has left fans eager to know more about the Bollywood star. With his impressive physique and charismatic on-screen presence, it's no surprise that people want to learn more about his fitness secrets and diet plan.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Akshaye opened up about his daily routine and eating habits. The actor shared that he does not practise a strict diet, but instead prefers a balanced and enjoyable lifestyle. One of the most surprising revelations was his confession about skipping breakfast.

He said, "For as long as I can remember, even today, I never eat breakfast. I go straight to lunch and then dinner, and even between lunch and dinner, I don't eat anything at all, not even a sandwich or a biscuit. In the evening, I just have a cup of tea, that's it." Talking about his sleep schedule, Akshaye mentioned that he sleeps "about 10 hours a day."

Akshaye Khanna is a fan of simple, home-cooked meals. His lunch is a balanced mix of nutrition and ease, with a focus on wholesome food that is easy to digest. "For lunch, I mostly eat dal and rice with one vegetable and one chicken or fish or some non-veg dish. At night, I usually eat roti with one vegetable and one chicken dish, and that's what I mostly eat," the actor shared.

Akshaye's disciplined diet doesn't stop him from indulging in some tasty guilty pleasures. "My favourite foods are lychee, bhindi and cake. I can eat anything sweet," he admits, adding, "It's the same even when I am not shooting, there is no difference."

Akshaye Khanna's approach to life and fitness is refreshingly down-to-earth. By ditching a one-size-fits-all formula and focusing on what works best for him, he has found a balance that complements his lifestyle.

